Jamie Yeo and daughter Aly share why coding is the next holiday activity for kids to try out

The year-end school holidays are finally here, and it's the perfect opportunity for the kiddos to try out different activities that can help hone their skills.

For instance, radio DJ Jamie Yeo's daughter tried her hand at coding using Swift Playgrounds online with Apple Creatives.

If your child has yet to join any school holiday camps, grab the chance to join three sessions with Apple Creatives till Dec 31! Explore coding basics and more using Swift Playgrounds online on an iPad or Mac.

To find out more about why you should consider coding as a new skill for your little one to learn, theAsianparent reached out to both celebrity mum Jamie Yeo and her daughter, Aly, who joined the sessions.

Jamie Yeo and daughter share fun experience with Swift Playgrounds online

While Aly was taking part in the sessions, Jamie admits that she was doing some other work and "let her roll with it".

This didn't result in any problems as Aly apparently enjoyed and learned enough to be able to do more coding later that evening after the class.

"It was great to see her keep going with Swift Playgrounds on her own," Jamie tells theAsianparent.

She continues to share, "The point of kids' education classes is so we parents can leave it to the experts to teach them. The session was very interactive though and Aly didn't seem to have any issues following it."

Little Aly, who joined the sessions in hopes that she'll "make an app that everyone will love one day", even shares how she didn't find anything difficult with learning to code at all. She says, "It was easy to pick up as it was explained well."

When asked if she would recommend Swift Playgrounds to other parents and their kids, Jamie enthusiastically answers, "Yes! It's so easy to use especially when combined with iPad. It really provides a great experience and makes learning how to code easy."

Virtual sessions for kids to learn how to code with Apple creatives

1. Virtual session for kids: Learn to code 1

Have your little one learn how to use coding in their everyday lives through fun and engaging activities using Swift Playgrounds online.

For this session, kids will be introduced to commands, functions and even learn how to write lines of code.

For kids aged eight to 12 years old

Duration: 60 mins

2. Virtual session for kids: Learn to code 2

Kids will then be guided by Apple Creatives to build on the basic skills they've acquired through the first session.

Here, they will get to experience hands-on puzzles and challenges to discover new concepts such as conditional code, loops and variables.

For kids aged eight to 12 years old

Duration: 60 mins

3. Virtual session for kids: Lights, camera, code

Using an iPad, the kiddos will use their basic understanding of coding with Swift Playgrounds to create a camera and take photos.

That's right, your little Coder will get to learn how to build and connect camera components using — of course — code!

For kids aged eight to 12 years old

Duration: 60 mins

For even more creative projects, you can also download Apple's free activity guide.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.