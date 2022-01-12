January birthstone: Garnet jewellery pieces to get for your birth month

People often think of garnets as red gemstones. But in actual fact, these gemstones come in a variety of colours.

These include the fiery hued Mandarin Garnet to the luxurious green Tsavorite Garneta, and of course, the most popular one of them all, the Pyrope Garnet.

Originating from the Latin granatus meaning seed, the name garnet references the bright red pomegranate fruit.

But what's the meaning behind this gemstone you might ask? Considered a great gift to symbolise friendship and trust, the garnet has also been suggested to provide wearers with loyalty, unchanging affections, and more notably to encourage success in business.

That being said, for those who are born in the month of January can consider investing in some beautiful garnet jewellery this month.

Whether it's a gift for yourself or even your loved ones, here, we've rounded up some of the best garnet jewellery pieces to get your hands on, stat.

Love ring rose gold, sapphires, garnets, amethyst, $4,300, Cartier

PHOTO: Cartier

Buy it here.

Birthstone necklace, $208, Linjer PHOTO: Linjer Buy it here.

Pendant Mazhira, $712, Glamira PHOTO: Glamira Buy it here.

Garnet stone pendant necklace, $769.30, Alexander McQueen PHOTO: Cettire Buy it here.

925 silver classic series bracelet - Fiona, $89, Tessellate.Co PHOTO: Tessellate.Co Buy it here.

Garnet round stud earrings, $65, Rina Lee Jewellery PHOTO: Rina Lee Jewellery Buy it here.

Heart-shaped garnet and diamond pendant, $1,120, Blue Nile PHOTO: Blue Nile Buy it here.

14K yellow gold garnet birthstone necklace, $445, James Allen PHOTO: James Allen Buy it here.

This article was first published in Her World Online.