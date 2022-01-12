January birthstone: Garnet jewellery pieces to get for your birth month

People often think of garnets as red gemstones. But in actual fact, these gemstones come in a variety of colours.
These include the fiery hued Mandarin Garnet to the luxurious green Tsavorite Garneta, and of course, the most popular one of them all, the Pyrope Garnet.
Originating from the Latin granatus meaning seed, the name garnet references the bright red pomegranate fruit.
But what's the meaning behind this gemstone you might ask? Considered a great gift to symbolise friendship and trust, the garnet has also been suggested to provide wearers with loyalty, unchanging affections, and more notably to encourage success in business.
That being said, for those who are born in the month of January can consider investing in some beautiful garnet jewellery this month.
Whether it's a gift for yourself or even your loved ones, here, we've rounded up some of the best garnet jewellery pieces to get your hands on, stat.
Love ring rose gold, sapphires, garnets, amethyst, $4,300, Cartier
Birthstone necklace, $208, Linjer
Pendant Mazhira, $712, Glamira
Garnet stone pendant necklace, $769.30, Alexander McQueen
925 silver classic series bracelet - Fiona, $89, Tessellate.Co
Garnet round stud earrings, $65, Rina Lee Jewellery
Heart-shaped garnet and diamond pendant, $1,120, Blue Nile
14K yellow gold garnet birthstone necklace, $445, James Allen
This article was first published in Her World Online.