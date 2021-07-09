Japan is getting a nature-based theme park featuring lots of hidden Pokemon

It’s like a scavenger hunt, but all you get are pictures and good exercise.

The Pokemon Company has announced that it’s opening up a nature-based theme park in Tokyo, Japan. This park is called Pokemon Wonder, and it’s teeming with Pokemon tucked away in its lush flora.

There are two different ‘courses’ for visitors to complete, and they each offer a real-life game of Where’s Waldo - but with Pokemon.

So, what do these Pokemon look like? The first thing to note is that all of these adorable creatures have been created from natural materials. An Omanyte fossil was carved from marble for example, and Seedots can be found in a pile of Hokkaido acorns.

PHOTO: The Pokemon Company

Don’t expect to just stumble upon these by accident, though. Visitors are given a print-out with clues to find Pokemon, but you’d still have to hunt for those clues yourself. A pair of footprints in the grass might lead you to an Oddish tucked away in the middle of some grass, for example.

PHOTO: The Pokemon Company

Apparently, there are more than 50 types of Pokemon tucked away in Pokemon Wonder. So if you happen to visit and have the uncanny feeling you’re being watched… that's because you probably are. The park opens on July 17 until April 3, 2022 at Yomiuriland.

PHOTO: The Pokemon Company

PHOTO: The Pokemon Company

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.