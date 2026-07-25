Japan heatwave 2026: How to stay safe and cool as a tourist

Japan heatwave travel 2026: What is happening now?

Heat is a serious practical risk for travellers in Japan, particularly when a high wet-bulb globe temperature (WBGT) combines with long walks and direct sun.

The Ministry of the Environment's July 22 map showed 42 Heat Stroke Alert regions, while no Special Heat Stroke Alert was issued that day.

At 11.00am Japan time on July 22, the official monitoring page recorded a WBGT of 33.8 in Tokyo and 31.1 in Osaka.

Both readings sit in the official "Danger" band, where exercise is prohibited; use the live page rather than these readings for your own travel date and destination.

A Heat Stroke Alert is not a blanket instruction to cancel a trip. It is an official warning that extremely high heat-illness risk is forecast for a region, so a flexible itinerary and access to air-conditioned breaks become essential.

How to read Japan's WBGT heat-stress categories

WBGT is the official heat-stress index used for Japan's alerts and local forecasts. For sightseeing decisions, treat the categories below as a prompt to reduce exertion as the band rises.

Japan issues a Heat Stroke Alert for a forecast WBGT of 33 or higher, by region. The same official site publishes current readings and short forecasts, so use it to check the specific area where you will actually be outdoors.

WGBT Index Band Official guidance Your move <21 Almost safe Appropriate water replenishment is suggested. Carry water and drink during walks and queues. 21-25 Caution Water should be replenished often. Build frequent water stops into walks, queues and transfers. 25-28 Warning Rests should be provided often. Break outdoor sightseeing into shorter stretches with frequent rests. 28-31 Severe warning Heavy exercise is prohibited. Drop hikes, hard cycling and other strenuous exercise from the plan. >31 Danger Exercise is prohibited. Move active plans to a lower-WBGT time or a cooled indoor place. Source: Japan Ministry of the Environment. Check the live WBGT reading and forecast for the exact place and time you will be outdoors.

How to adjust a hot-weather sightseeing day

Start outdoor plans early, then make the hottest part of the day deliberately low-exertion. A museum, cafe, department store, hotel break or another reliably cooled indoor place is more useful than trying to maintain a full walking itinerary.

When What to do Before leaving Check the official alert map and local WBGT forecast, then choose only one outdoor priority rather than stacking exposed stops. While moving around Carry water, drink before you feel thirsty, and pause in shade or air conditioning before fatigue builds. For active plans Move hikes, long cycle rides and long queue-heavy attractions to a cooler time or another day when the WBGT is lower. For nights Keep your room cool enough to recover; official guidance notes that heat illness can occur indoors and at night as well.

Choose accommodation that supports a heat-safe itinerary

An air-conditioned base near the places you want to see can make a heatwave itinerary far more manageable.

When comparing Tokyo hotels, prioritise a location that lets you return for a midday reset instead of spending the hottest hours in transit or outdoors.

Keep the next day's plans changeable, especially if you are travelling with children, older adults or anyone with a health condition that affects heat tolerance. These visitors should take extra care and follow their clinician’s advice where relevant.

When to seek help for heat illness

Act early if someone feels unwell in the heat: Stop activity, move to a cool place, loosen excess clothing and begin cooling them while they rest. Offer fluids only if the person is alert and able to drink safely.

Get urgent help from emergency services or nearby staff if the person is confused, loses consciousness or cannot drink.

Do not leave a seriously unwell person alone, and use the Ministry of the Environment's first-aid guidance linked in the Sources section for the current official steps.

Frequently Asked Questions

Yes, but plan for a lower-exertion itinerary and check the official WBGT and alert map daily.

On alert days, move strenuous or long outdoor activities and use cooled indoor breaks.

It means the Ministry of the Environment and Japan Meteorological Agency forecast extremely high heat-illness risk in that region based on WBGT. Avoid unnecessary outings, keep cool and avoid exercise as a general rule.

Check Japan’s official WBGT heat-stress page for your destination and the Heat Stroke Alert map for the relevant region. Use the current reading and short forecast, not a general monthly weather average.

Stop activity and move them to a cool place immediately.

Seek urgent help if they are confused, unconscious or unable to drink safely, and follow the official first-aid guidance in the Sources section.

Make the heat part of the plan, not an afterthought

Japan’s summer can still be rewarding when you treat the official WBGT reading as your day’s pacing tool.

Keep the outdoor portion short, reserve time for cooling down and let a high-risk forecast change the plan.

[[nid:739564]]

This article was first published in Wego.