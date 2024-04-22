Japan introduces new climbing regulations for Mount Fuji

In a bid to ensure the safety of climbers, Japan has announced a series of new measures that will take effect from 2024. Nighttime climbers will now be required to make reservations at mountain huts for their ascent, Wego reports.

The new safety measures will be particularly noticeable on the Yoshida Trail in Yamanashi Prefecture. Gates at the fifth station will limit access from 4.00 pm to 3.00 am, with exceptions made for those with hut reservations. This move aims to regulate the flow of climbers and enhance trail safety.

Furthermore, climbers passing through will be charged a fee of 2,000 yen (S$17.59) per person, which will go towards supporting Mount Fuji's conservation efforts.

Climbers on other trails, such as Subashiri, Gotemba, and Fujinomiya in Shizuoka Prefecture, will also experience similar changes. After 4.00 pm, checks for hut reservations will be implemented to ensure safety. Climbers will be required to register online in advance for streamlined management.

Additionally, climbers are encouraged to support Mount Fuji's conservation through donations of 1,000 yen per person, contributing to its preservation as a safe destination. These measures underline Japan's commitment to both the safety of climbers and the conservation of the iconic Mount Fuji.

This article was first published in Wego.