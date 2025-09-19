Japan Rail Fair to return on Oct 9 to 11 with large-scale stamp rally, travel booths and more

Singaporeans can look forward to experiencing Japan's railway culture on our sunny island as the annual The Japan Rail Fair (TJRF) announced the return of their sixth edition in a press release yesterday (Sept 18).

Organised by a subsidiary of major Japanese railway service East Japan Railway Company, the fair will run from Oct 9 to 11 at Guoco Tower's Urban Park.

Entry is free.

During the three-day fair held in celebration of Japan's Railway Day (Oct 14), visitors can look forward to 23 interactive booths — including some representing various Japanese prefectures such as Aomori, Nagano and Gunma, where they can learn more about the regions.

This year's fair is themed Stamp Your Way Through Japan, and will feature a large-scale eki stamp rally with six stamps to collect and a multi-layered centerpiece stamp.

For the uninitiated, eki stamps are free, collectible rubber ink stamps found at train stations in Japan. They usually feature designs representing the area the stations are located at.

Complete the eki stamp rally ticket to qualify for a daily lucky draw, which will take place at 7pm on event days.

Prizes include round-trip Japan Airlines and AirJapan tickets, JR East passes, snack boxes and souvenirs from exhibitors.

300 goodie bags will be given away over three days to eki stamp rally participants.

F&B booths

TJRF will also see several F&B booths by Japanese brands like Katanukiya offering animal- and Sanrio character-shaped layered cakes, Yotsuba Milk with fresh milk from Hokkaido and Hinemos serving sake.

In addition to the food booths, Japan Rail Cafe, which is located beside the fair space, will also offer a special Hirosaki-inspired menu consisting of items made with the region's apples like Apple Tart, Apple Parfait and Apple Fizz.

The specials are available from Oct 1 to 31.

Family-friendly activities

TJRF will also feature family-friendly activities including cultural performances like suzume odori or sparrow dance — a traditional Japanese folk dance — as well as cheer routines by Albirex Niigata Singapore Cheer Dance School and instrumental showcases by Wind Ensemble Nippon Singapore.

There will also be photo opportunities with Azumino's mascot, as well as a photo-taking session with Japan Airlines cabin crew where children can dress up in the airline's uniform.

Tourism and travel

For those looking to plan their next Japan trip, look out for the travel and tourism booths by AirJapan, Japan Airlines and Nippon Ski Resort Development Group, where there will be exclusive offers.

Select participants like Japan Airlines and Japan National Tourism Organisation will also showcase off-the-beaten-path destinations and hidden gems during stage presentations at the fair.

Address: Urban Park @ Guoco Tower, 1 Wallich Street, #01-20, Singapore 078883

Time: 11am to 8pm

