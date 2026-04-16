Say cheese! Japan's viral Cheese Wonder to hold Singapore pop-up in May

If you fancy a sweet treat, here's some news that will ignite your cravings.

Japan's popular Cheese Wonder will be making its debut in Singapore with a pop-up at Ion Orchard's Indoor Atrium at Basement 4.

The pop-up will last for eight weeks starting May 8, offering three items — including the brand's signature frozen no-bake, two-layer cheesecake made using milk and butter from Hokkaido.

The eponymous Cheese Wonder cheesecake — made using pasture-raised milk, cream and butter, as well as free-range eggs from their own farm — contains fresh cheese mousse and fresh cheese souffle piped into a crunchy cookie crust.

It can be purchased as a set of four ($35.90), which comes in a signature thermal bag, or as a gift box of six ($53.90).

Next on the menu is the Cheese Wonder Red (Strawberry), a fresh and fruity spin on the original.

It is made using a whole Japanese strawberry wrapped in two layers: a delicate fresh cheese souffle, followed by a strawberry-infused fresh cheese mousse.

It can be purchased in a set of four pieces for $42.90.

Both versions of the Cheese Wonder can be enjoyed three ways: frozen, lightly softened and fully thawed.

The brand's website recommends consuming them lightly softened — which is about 10 to 15 minutes after they are taken out of the freezer.

Also available at the pop-up is the Wonder Sand ($35.90 for eight) — a cheese sandwich cookie filled with fresh buttercream and cheese cream made from two types of Hokkaido cheese.

Cheese Wonder has attracted snaking queues with nearly three-hour waits at previous pop-ups in Japan and Hong Kong.

It started in 2021, initially only being sold online at 8pm sharp every Friday and Saturday as well as at limited-time pop-ups in Japan. They do not have a permanent brick-and-mortar location.

The brand developed a loyal following, with thousands of customers queuing during each sales window and batches selling out within minutes.

Among Japanese locals, Cheese Wonder has been deemed a “fantasy dessert” due to its rarity and high demand.

Address: 2 Orchard Turn, Basement 4, Singapore 238801

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm daily

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com