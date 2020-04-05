Japanese artist transforms toast into edible works of art

The most artistic my toast has ever gotten is when I used a sandwich maker with a patterned plate, but well, clearly I'm not Japanese artist and designer Manami Sasaki.

Since lockdown, her morning ritual has consisted of creating edible works of art using sliced bread as her canvas, and they are a delight to the eyes as they are to the tastebuds.

For her toast art inspiration, she references everything from traditional Japanese concepts to works by other artists. On one, edible gold leafing, ketchup and sour cream are artfully placed to pay homage to the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery.

In another, she pays tribute to the late graphic designer Ikko Tanaka with a replica of his most iconic poster design, Nihon Buyo (Japanese Buyo dance).

She posts her creations to her Instagram page, where she also shares what they look like after getting grilled.

Be mesmerised by the rest of her works, below:

Apart from whipping up delicious toast art, the artist spends her time creating prints and illustrations for lifestyle products, exhibits her works and does live painting. Check out her Instagram page here.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.