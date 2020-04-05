Japanese artist transforms toast into edible works of art

Michelle Lee
Home & Decor
An edible replica of graphic designer Ikko Tanaka ‘s most well-known poster design, and a Japanese zen garden made from sour cream, nuts and matcha.
PHOTO: Instagram/sasamana1204

The most artistic my toast has ever gotten is when I used a sandwich maker with a patterned plate, but well, clearly I'm not Japanese artist and designer Manami Sasaki.

Since lockdown, her morning ritual has consisted of creating edible works of art using sliced bread as her canvas, and they are a delight to the eyes as they are to the tastebuds.

For her toast art inspiration, she references everything from traditional Japanese concepts to works by other artists. On one, edible gold leafing, ketchup and sour cream are artfully placed to pay homage to the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery.

In another, she pays tribute to the late graphic designer Ikko Tanaka with a replica of his most iconic poster design, Nihon Buyo (Japanese Buyo dance).

She posts her creations to her Instagram page, where she also shares what they look like after getting grilled.

Be mesmerised by the rest of her works, below:

View this post on Instagram

STAYHOMEのあさごはん🍞 11日目のテーマは花札(HANAFUDA)🎴こいこい〜🌸 材料は、サワークリーム、しらす、青のり、焼きのり、明太子、ミニトマト🍅 花札のデザイン展開と絶妙なサイズ感が好きで、鑑賞用として楽しんでます🍁 季節に合わせたモチーフも、版ズレの塗り表現も粋。ちなみに、好きな札は1月の「松に鶴/Jan.Pine」、7月の「萩に猪/Jul.JPN Bush Clover」です😇 学生の頃に花札を題材に香水のブランディングを提案したなぁ。懐かしい。💭 Hanafuda is Japanese playing cards. That is usually played by two persons. There are cards of 12 different kinds of flower and 4 kinds of same flower. The game is to match the same kinds of flower.

A post shared by sasamana (@sasamana1204) on

View this post on Instagram

STAYHOMEのあさごはん🍞 8日目の朝ごはんのテーマは、ディック・ブルーナさんの代表作、ミッフィー🐰 たらこマヨ、サワークリーム、海苔、チェダーチーズです。ああ美味しい。😇 毎度のことながら、たらこマヨ作りすぎたので、昼も食べます😭⚡️ 焼けたときのミッフィー、笑いを分かってらっしゃるご様子🤣溶けてかわいい。 絵本作家、グラフィックデザイナーとして活躍したブルーナさんは、120冊ほどの絵本を描いたそう。こりゃ、読む側も大変だ🙋‍♀️ 大胆かつシンプル、そして愛らしい。ポーズや持ち物で、同じ顔でも感情が違って見えるのは、細部のこだわりの賜物🙏

A post shared by sasamana (@sasamana1204) on

Apart from whipping up delicious toast art, the artist spends her time creating prints and illustrations for lifestyle products, exhibits her works and does live painting. Check out her Instagram page here.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.

#Japan #Instagram #CBSG Stay Well Fed