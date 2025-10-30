Japanese brand sees surge in orders after PM Sanae Takaichi is spotted carrying its $1,156 bag

A 145-year-old leather bag brand from Japan is seeing a surge in popularity after the country's first female prime minister Sanae Takaichi was seen carrying one of their designs recently.

The specific bag often carried by the PM as she walks into her residence was identified by netizens as the Grace Delight Tote by Hamano Inc, a Japanese leather goods brand, reported Bloomberg.

It costs 136,400 yen (S$1,156).

The brand even issued an apology on its website, stating that due to a surge in orders for the Grace Delight Tote following the PM's appearance with the bag, shipments will be delayed until the end of May next year.

In the statement, Hamano Inc also revealed that they are "currently receiving orders equivalent to six months' worth of factory production".

A check by AsiaOne on the brand's website showed that only two colourways out of the eight options available are currently in stock with "only a few left": black with gold hardware and black with silver hardware.

The rest of the colours: ivory, scarlet orange, red, light brown, dark brown and navy are all sold out.

Made entirely with cowhide leather, the Grace Delight Tote is marketed by Hamano Inc as a "simple and elegant every day bag" for those that are on the go and weighs only 700g.

The interior of the bag is lined with rayon and divided into three compartments by a central gusset pocket.

For those who want to get their hands on this new viral bag, Hamano Inc ships internationally to 118 countries including Singapore.

Hamano Inc was started by Hamano Denkichi during the Meiji era, and the brand aims to design user-friendly bags that "combine tradition with innovation".

