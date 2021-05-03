This Japanese teahouse-style cafe has reopened in Boon Lay

While you’re trying to curb that wanderlust with these Japanese dessert spots or buffets , you might also want to pay Suzuki Gourmet Coffee a visit.

One of Singapore’s oldest coffee roasteries, it was founded in 1979. And on the second floor of the building that’s next to the roastery, there’s a charming cafe that serves up the zen vibes of traditional teahouses in Japan.

Originally showcasing a more contemporary setting, the cafe recently reopened following a revamp. Now, you’ll find lots of minimalist wooden furnishings, shoji (Japanese wooden sliding doors), and even a traditional Japanese fountain with a bamboo spout.

Coffee aficionados will appreciate the brews here.

Beans are freshly roasted at its factory and n the beverage menu, you’ll find the likes of Hokkaido Latte, Suzuki Hokkaido Cafe Mocha, cappuccino and flat white as well as filtered coffee, which is one of its signatures – there’s a Geisha coffee that uses beans from one of Panama’s top coffee producers Hacienda La Esmeralda.

The cafe also uses Hokkaido fresh milk for its coffees, or if you prefer, Japanese soy milk at no additional costs.

But if coffee isn’t up your alley, go for its tea-based drinks instead, like Hojicha Latte and Iced Matcha.

Suzuki Gourmet Coffee’s cafe is at 8 Chin Bee Ave, Singapore 619932. Opening hours are from 10am to 5pm (Mon – Fri), and from 10am to 4pm (Sat). Not opened on Sunday and public hoidays. Visit its website for more information.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.