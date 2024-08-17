Japan's ANA airline releases safety in-flight video featuring Pokemon characters on Pikachu- and Eevee-themed aircraft

Some travellers flying with Japan's All Nippon Airways (ANA) can expect to see some cute and familiar characters on their flight.

Yesterday (Aug 15) the airline unveiled its new in-flight safety video that will play on their Pikachu- and Evee-themed jets.

The video, which runs for four minutes and 49 seconds, features appearances by Pokemon characters as passengers on the flight.

From Jigglypuff chiding a human passenger for vaping in the plane, to Pikachu adorably chatting with someone from its seat, even the instructions on how to put on seat belts and emergency oxygen masks are demonstrated by these beloved Pokemon characters.

This is all part of ANA's collaboration with The Pokemon Company.

"With this collaboration, we aim to provide excitement to our customers and provide an in-flight safety video that can be enjoyed by people of all ages," said the airline on its website.

The interior of the selected themed aircraft is also decorated with almost everything Pokemon, and passengers are also entitled to special souvenirs like Pikachu and Eevee boarding certificates and Japanese wooden tags featuring Pikachu dressed in a pilot's uniform.

Pokemon merchandise are also available for sale on the flights, and a quick look at the airline's website shows that the stainless steel water bottles are sold out.

While the Eevee-themed aircraft isn't available on flight routes to or from Singapore, the Pikachu-themed one runs from Tokyo's Narita Airport and Haneda Airport to Singapore's Changi Airport, and vice versa.

