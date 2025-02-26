Japan's popular thrift retailer 2nd Street to open first outlet in Singapore, prices start from $5

Enjoy shopping for second-hand fashion? We have good news for you.

Japan's popular thrift chain 2nd Street is opening its first outlet in Singapore at 313@Somerset in end April, the retailer announced in a press release on Tuesday (Feb 25).

The store takes over the unit once occupied by Pomelo and will span 6,198 sq ft.

Currently, outside of Japan, 2nd Street has 65 stores in Asia — 38 in Taiwan, 23 in Malaysia and four in Thailand.

Overall, it has nearly 1,000 shops worldwide.

The 313@Somerset branch will have more than 22,000 handpicked second-hand items, including clothes, bags, shoes and accessories that are flown in from Japan. Prices start from as low as $5.

There will be a constantly evolving collection of designer, streetwear, vintage and luxury fashion.

On top of that, the thrift chain will bring in exclusive Japanese brands.

Similar to its Japan stores, patrons can also sell their pre-loved pieces.

No appointments are needed — simply walk in to the store anytime for a same-day quote.

Visit the retailer's website and Instagram page for more updates.

Address: 313 Orchard Rd, #B1 - 23 to 34, Singapore 238895

Opening hours: Daily, 11am to 10pm

