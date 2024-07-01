Japan's Royal Host makes overseas debut in Jewel Changi Airport: I try some big hitters on the menu

With more than 200 stores and a legacy spanning 50 years, Royal Host has finally landed in Singapore's Jewel Changi Airport.

The family restaurant is a household name in Japan and this is set to be its overseas debut.

Officially opening on July 19, with its soft launch on July 2, local diners can look forward to a taste of its famous Japanese-Western comfort food, including dishes such as Doria and Japanese Hamburg.

Despite its popularity, I have to admit that the concept of a Japanese-Western fusion cuisine was rather new to me.

My only frame of reference was watching viral videos of Chef Motokichi Yukimura, from Kichi Kichi Omurice in Kyoto, working his magic in creating an omurice.

I've had versions of the dish before but, admittedly, nothing particularly "authentic".

At Royal Host's media launch on Monday (July 1), I had the opportunity to try an appetiser and a main. I chose the Onion Gratin Soup followed by the signature Omurice with Demiglace Sauce.

Note that the full menu and price range are not available yet but will be by the first day of its official opening.

Hits the spot

Before you go rushing to the mains, the appetisers might be worth a second look.

I was served the Onion Gratin Soup ($7.80), a long-standing bestseller, and loved every single mouthful of it.

Fun fact: The menu item shot to fame when Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe sang its praises during her honeymoon in Japan in 1954.

Caramelised onions are combined with homemade consomme soup, together with a slice of toasted baguette loaded with melty Gruyere cheese.

It was decadent without being overwhelmingly rich, and I wished I had a bigger serving.

This is definitely something to consider if you're keen on having an appetiser before the main course.

Another appetiser to consider is the Kale Salad ($19.80).

Something to note is that this entree isn't a tiny meal starter. On top of kale, the bowl is filled with plant-based meat, blueberries and a special peanut oil salad dressing.

Omurice happens to be a linguistic (and quite, literal) mash-up of omelette and rice.

A plain omelette covers a bed of rice commonly topped with ketchup or demi-glace, a rich brown sauce typically found in French cuisine.

Royal Host's Omurice with Demiglace Sauce ($26.80) is definitely a feast for the eyes.

The omelette, made using fresh eggs flown from Japan's Kyushu province, has a creamy and almost custard-like texture.

Having failed countlessly when it comes to creating silky omelettes, I can appreciate that beating, cooking and flipping eggs to achieve said texture takes an immense level of skill.

As for the rice, its shape and texture oddly reminded me of bomba rice, the short grain rice often seen in the Spanish dish paella.

Unfortunately, it was a tad too sweet for me.

I felt like a more savoury rice may have paired better with the demi-glace sauce, a relatively sweet flavour profile.

Alternatively, if you're looking to have a meatier meal, opt for the Hamburg Steak ($29.80) with either Brown Butter Sauce or Black Pepper Sauce.

Made using premium-quality beef, these steaks are seared in high temperature for the perfect char.

While the rich brown butter sauce is originally made in Japan, the black pepper sauce is the Royal Host's take on a classic Singapore sauce and it is only available in Singapore.

Daisuke Fujii, Royal Host's managing director and CEO, who was at the media launch, noted that Singaporean tourists visiting Japan have played a role in persuading the brand to open here.

Many Singaporeans seemed to enjoy their Royal Host experience in Japan and were clamouring to have it back home too.

As Japan is a popular travel destination for Singaporeans, many would be able to appreciate authentic Japanese flavours, making Singapore an ideal location for Royal Host's first overseas store, he added.

Address: 78 Airport Boulevard, #03-219, Jewel Changi Airport, Singapore 819666

Opening hours: Daily 8am to 11pm

ALSO READ: Chicken burger or sandwich? I try Chick-fil-A to see if it's worth the hype

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.