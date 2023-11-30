Jardine residences: A versatile generational home for the contemporary family

Now more than ever, as the shape of home and work life changes and evolves, we need living spaces that adapt to our needs. Providing a luxurious environment that will allow your family to live in comfort and style, today and in future, Jardine Residences has been tailored to meet the needs of the contemporary family – and the modern era.

Jardine Residences is a new, boutique development of six terraced houses by JG Land, experts in the creation of luxury landed homes. Situated on an elevated plot on a placid residential street in Serangoon Gardens, these beautiful properties feature an impressively large gross floor area of up to 6,500 sq ft, spread across six storeys, including roof terrace and a basement space, with a secure car porch with room for up to four cars.

The houses have been cleverly designed so that the living room, dining space, dry kitchen and open terrace can be combined into one expansive entertaining area that blurs the lines between indoors and outdoors. Here, families can gather of an evening to bond, or invite friends and relatives for social occasions.

Designed to foster closer relationships, Jardine Residences' open-concept kitchen removes the barrier between diners and the host, allowing the residents to continue conversation while preparing cocktails, canapes and meals. Similarly, the living room transitions seamlessly into an outdoor balcony, bringing nature into the indoor social space.

Throughout, these homes have been designed to ensure natural light, breezy ventilation and a natural flow of movement as you make your way around the house. In fact, Jardine Residences' design was inspired by the easy, spontaneous flow of gardens in the countryside of France or Italy.

Moving on from the communal spaces, on the mezzanine level, two spacious bedrooms are situated. Progress up one more level to the third floor, and you'll find yet another three bedrooms. However, it is here that the flexible layout Jardine Residences offer is most evident.

If an occupant wants more space, two of the bedrooms can be combined, or you can even combine all three to create a very large full-floor room, occupying one level by itself. JG Land has always set out to provide houses or apartments with a flexible layout – even before the concept became a popular attribute, with the recent shift to work from home and so forth – but today, this quality is especially sought after.

In addition to providing for the new style of professional life, where some work may be done at home, while other times we may go to the office, JG Land recognises that it's vital a modern home should be adaptable to the residents' changing needs.

Homes today are designed to accommodate various household sizes and family compositions, offering flexibility to tailor them to individual needs, such as transitioning from two generations to three.

The layout of these houses can be customised to a buyer's specifications if purchased during construction, and this personalisation option remains available to future residents, even years later. These homes are designed for easy alterations.

The team at JG Land believe that this ease of adaptability, this flexibility and 'future-proofing', will prove highly attractive in these times when one may need a space for WFH today, but may in times to come require bedrooms for a new child or to accommodate ageing parents.

These homes offer the flexibility to be reconfigured to accommodate changing needs, making them suitable for families with growing children or plans for elderly parents to move in. Jardine Residences are designed to cater to evolving requirements.

Abodes such as these are ideal for owners who seek flexibility to accommodate a growing family or changing circumstances, such as becoming a three-generation household. Individuals in their late 30s through early 50s will find these homes capable of meeting their needs for an extended period.

This versatility is not the only way that Jardine Residences are forward-thinking. The development is also integrating the latest in eco-conscious attributes to reduce carbon footprint and energy use.

Parents will be pleased to learn that Jardine Residences is located within easy reach of numerous excellent educational institutions. Prestigious schools including CHIJ Our Lady of Good Counsel, St. Gabriel Primary School, Rosyth School, Nanyang Junior College, the Australian International School and International French School are all nearby.

Gourmands surely know that District 19 is home to some of Singapore's best dining, from nostalgic choices such as the famous Chomp Chomp Food Centre, to exciting new options serving everything from Italian and Japanese cuisine, to gourmet desserts and hipster Australian-style cafe fare. Those seeking retail therapy, meanwhile, will find an array of terrific shops at nearby malls including NEX and MyVillage.

The location is well placed for transport links and expressways, allowing residents of Serangoon Gardens to be in the Central Business District within a matter of 15 minutes. While just as accessible to good schools and the CBD, Jardine Residences' location in Serangoon Gardens means the development's pricing is far more attractive than similar landed offerings in the Bukit Timah area or the East Coast.

[[nid:659064]]

Importantly, buyers can rest assured in the knowledge that Jardine Residences is the work of JG Land, a specialist in high quality, boutique sized landed developments. This developer is driven by a passion to create homes of distinction, adhering to the highest standards of architecture, design and construction.

Unsurprisingly, this development has proven immensely popular among buyers, and five of the six units at Jardine Residences have been sold. Don't miss the opportunity to acquire the last remaining home – a corner terrace, situated at 299A Lorong Chuan, with land of 2,820 sqft and built-up area of 6,502 sqft, it boasts eight rooms, plus utility/helper room, spread across six levels with basement and attic. Also including a private swimming pool and lush garden, the property is priced at SG$6,980,000.

In addition to Jardine Residences, JG Land is in the process of constructing a number of similar developments within the vicinity, offering prospective buyers even greater freedom of choice and flexibility. To learn more, call 6509 6868 to discuss how JG Land can help you create a home tailored to your individual needs – now, and in years to come.

ALSO READ: 7 must-ask questions for new-launch condo buyers to prevent future regrets