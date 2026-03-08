Jazz festival, Armenian Street Party: Events to attend in Singapore this March 2026

March brings a fresh lineup of events in Singapore, from major art exhibitions and live music sessions to film screenings and limited-time dining experiences.

The month also marks International Women's Day (March 8), with programmes and parties celebrating women in the arts, music, and culture.

Later in the month, Hari Raya Puasa (March 21) adds to the festive atmosphere across the city.

Whether you're planning ahead or simply looking for weekend things to do in Singapore, there's plenty happening from international DJs and jazz festivals to museum openings and special chef collaborations.

Here's our curated guide to the events worth checking out this March.

Lion City Jazz Festival 2026

Feb 28 to March 28

Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, *SCAPE, and Gateway Theatre

Singapore's annual Lion City Jazz Festival returns with an expanded month-long programme celebrating the diversity of the local jazz scene.

Presented by the Jazz Association (Singapore) and curated by jazz veteran Jeremy Monteiro, the festival brings together concerts, family-friendly productions, fringe showcases and educational masterclasses across the city.

Highlights include Singaporeana — Our Sound, Our Stories, a concert featuring local artists such as Sezairi, Joanna Dong, and Tim De Cotta, as well as international mentors like Grammy-winning trumpeter Randy Brecker joining the festival's finale.

From children's jazz musicals to live performances and artist workshops, the festival offers multiple ways to experience jazz in Singapore this March.

Tickets and programme details available at lioncityjazz.com.

Freeform x Dubskankin present Ray Keith (Dread Recordings, UK)

March 8

RASA, 9 Raffles Place #02-01, Republic Plaza, Singapore 048619

Event poster for Ray Keith jungle and drum and bass DJ set at RASA Space Singapore.

UK jungle and drum and bass pioneer Ray Keith lands in Singapore for a one-night session at RASA Space.

A key figure in the genre since the early rave era, the Dread Recordings founder helped shape jungle's golden years with tracks like Renegade and Chopper.

For this edition presented by Freeform and Dubskankin HiFi, the veteran selector joins local DJs for an evening that moves through dub, soulful rollers, darkside drum & bass and classic jungle rhythms.

Expect a proper sound system session on Rasa's TPI stacks, the kind that keeps the dancefloor moving deep into the night.

Tickets from S$21.50 via Peatix; find out more @freeform.bookings.

Nobu In Town: Three-day dining experience with chef Nobu Matsuhisa

March 12 to 14

Nobu Singapore, Four Seasons Hotel Singapore

Japanese culinary icon Nobu Matsuhisa returns to Singapore for Nobu In Town, a three-day dining series at Four Seasons Hotel Singapore.

The limited-time event features nightly eight-course omakase dinners alongside a Saturday brunch that showcases the restaurant's signature Japanese-Peruvian cuisine.

Expect a menu built around seasonal ingredients and Nobu classics, from premium sushi selections and scallop wakame butter to Japanese A5 wagyu.

The Saturday brunch expands the experience with live cooking stations, sushi and sashimi counters, and a tuna hand roll station.

Guests will also have the chance to meet Chef Nobu in person during the event.

Reservations recommended via fourseasons.com/singapore.

100 Nights of Hero — Filmhouse's Women in Focus screening

From March 12

Filmhouse, Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road, #05-00, Singapore 199589

Filmhouse marks International Women's Day season with Women in Focus, a March programme spotlighting films directed by women.

One of the highlights is the Singapore release of 100 Nights of Hero, Julia Jackman's fantasy romance that premiered at the Venice International Film Festival.

Starring Emma Corrin, Nicholas Galitzine, Maika Monroe and Charli XCX, the film follows a young bride left alone in a remote castle for one hundred days while her husband tests her fidelity.

Blending gothic fantasy with a modern feminist lens, the film explores storytelling, identity, and the act of reclaiming one's voice.

Tickets available via filmhouse.sg.

Armenian street party: A Peranakan gathering

March 13 to 15

Armenian Street

Armenian Street transforms into a lively cultural gathering this March with a weekend celebration of Peranakan heritage.

Organised by the Peranakan Museum, the street party invites visitors to explore immersive floral installations and themed photo spots inspired by Peranakan motifs while sampling local treats, from kueh picnics to inventive dessert pop-ups.

The programme also includes hands-on craft activities and live performances that bring together different generations of the community.

This year's edition features a playful collaboration with Mediacorp, with crime-themed experiences inspired by the upcoming drama Aunty Lee's Deadly Delights.

Free admission for most activities.

LIV Golf Singapore 2026: Concerts after dark at Tanjong Beach Club

March 14 to 15

Tanjong Beach Club, 120 Tanjong Beach Walk, Singapore 098942

Following a day at the greens, LIV Golf Singapore continues the weekend with beachfront after-parties at Tanjong Beach Club.

The two-night series brings international electronic music acts to Sentosa, with masked house maestro Claptone taking the decks on Saturday and Dutch DJ-producer R3HAB closing the weekend on Sunday.

Local DJs round out the line-up each evening, creating a laid-back sunset session that gradually shifts into a full beach party.

Set against Sentosa's shoreline, the concerts offer a relaxed way to extend the LIV Golf weekend beyond the course, blending sport, music, and nightlife in one setting.

General admission and hospitality tickets available online at tanjongbeachclub.com.

Flesh and Bones: The Art of Anatomy

March 21 to Aug 16

ArtScience Museum, Marina Bay Sands

Marking its 15th anniversary, ArtScience Museum presents Flesh and Bones: The Art of Anatomy, a major exhibition exploring how the human body has been studied and represented across cultures and centuries.

Developed in collaboration with the Getty in Los Angeles, the exhibition brings together more than 160 artefacts, from rare anatomical illustrations and historical manuscripts to contemporary artworks and immersive installations.

Visitors will encounter perspectives that span both Eastern and Western traditions, alongside scientific specimens and medical materials that highlight the intersection of art and science.

The exhibition also features works by international artists including Chiharu Shiota, Bill Viola, and Singapore's Amanda Heng.

Tickets available via marinabaysands.com.

This article was first published in City Nomads.