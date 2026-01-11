Jeep introduces all-new, electrified Recon

The 2026 Jeep Recon is built on a purpose-designed electric architecture and offers standard, all-electric, four-wheel drive that is supported by the brand's exclusive Selec-Terrain system with multiple drive modes.

The core of the Jeep Recon's propulsion system is the front and rear Stellantis-designed electric drive modules (EDMs), each rated at 250kW, which deliver standard electric 4x4 propulsion and instant torque on demand.

This allows it to deliver a system output of 478kW and 841Nm of torque and a century sprint timing of 3.6 seconds. Depending on the trim, it has an estimated all-electric range of up to 402km.

Exterior-wise, expansive glass maximises visibility, while the upright front face features illuminated seven-slot grille rings, U-shaped daytime running lights, and a full suite of standard premium LED lighting.

True to Jeep's open-air legacy, the Recon offers a standard dual-pane sunroof or an available Sky One-Touch Power Top. Flush-mounted e-release handles provide effortless access, and the model stands as the only fully electric vehicle designed with removable doors, rear quarter glass, and swing gate glass.

The 2026 Recon's interior features handcrafted materials, clever storage, and customisable touches that include more than 170 standard safety and security features

The rugged Moab trim, which debuts first, adds even more attitude with Gloss Black fascias, wheel flares, available side rock rails, and exclusive Jeep badging featuring topographical etching and an anti-glare hood graphic.

Inside, a two-tiered pass-through centre console offers generous room for gear, featuring an available wireless charger on the upper level and a cord pass-through to a lower compartment ideal for tablets, purses, or larger items. In addition, modular door panels with removable elastic straps and interchangeable cargo solutions provide flexible organisation.

Surfaces on the seats, console, doors, and instrument panel are finished in Capri, a refined, non-leather synthetic material, paired with distinctive accents, such as Iron Grey Metallic trim and Quicksand deco finish in Arctic. The headliner and carpets also feature recycled content, while rugged all-weather mats in the front, second row, and rear cargo area offer durable protection against the elements.

The 2026 Jeep Recon will begin production in early 2026, with initial launches in the USA and Canada, followed by its global expansion in Q4 2026. In addition, the brand has also said that the Moab trim will be offered exclusively in the USA and Canada.

[[nid:727402]]

This article was first published in sgCarMart.