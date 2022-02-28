Jeep to reveal new concepts on April 9

Jeep will return to its ‘home away from home’ at Moab, Utah for the 56th annual Easter Jeep Safari from April 9 to 17, 2022.



The brand has revealed an early peek of two new concept vehicles scheduled to make an appearance at the event. Jeep states that one of these concepts will be a 4xe electrified vehicle, built to conquer even the most tumultuous terrain along the back-country trails of Moab and further highlight the Jeep brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom.



For more than five decades, thousands of enthusiasts and Jeep brand loyalists gather to take part in one of the largest off-road gatherings in the world. The Jeep brand and Jeep Performance Parts design teams are hard at work once again creating several one-of-a-kind Jeep concept vehicles that will take four-wheeling to the next level and prove why there’s nothing quite like legendary Jeep 4x4 capability.