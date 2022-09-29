Jeep's first full-electric vehicle, the Avenger, could launch in Singapore in 2024

The Jeep Avenger will be the brand’s first full-EV and will arrive in Europe in 2023 with a possible Singapore launch in 2024

Toledo, Ohio – Jeep’s first fully electric vehicle will have its debut at the Paris Motor Show in October this year.

Named the Jeep Avenger, it’s the first of four EVs from Jeep, the other three being the Recon, Wagoneer S, and one other unnamed EV. These will be released in Europe by 2025.

This marks the start of Jeep’s electric offensive, and the brand aims to have 100per cent of its vehicles on sale in Europe be electric by 2030.

According to Jeep, the Avenger will have a range of 400km and is positioned just below the Renegade, Jeep’s smallest model available in Singapore. It’ll also be produced in Tychy, Poland, at Stellantis’ factory.

The Jeep Avenger will debut at the Paris Motor Show on Oct 17, and is slated to arrive in showrooms in early 2023. As for Singapore, sources say we won’t be seeing the Avenger soon, with 2024 possibly being the earliest expected arrival date here.

The Avenger is part of Jeep’s 4xe plan, the brand’s new portfolio of all-electric SUVs.

“This powerful combination of Jeep design, legendary 4×4 capability and electrification will reshape the SUV market, allowing more customers in more countries and in more segments to join us on our path toward Zero Emission Freedom,” shared Christian Meunier, CEO of Jeep.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.