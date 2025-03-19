Jeju Air launches direct flights between Singapore and Seoul, with one-way tickets from $245

Planning a trip to Seoul for the second half of the year? There's a new flight option to consider.

South Korean budget airline Jeju Air has launched direct flights between Singapore and Seoul.

Flights will commence from July 25 onwards.

Jeju Air is currently running a sale till March 31, with prices for trips between July 25 and Oct 26, 2025.

The airline also has special fare benefits with one-way ticket prices starting from just $245.

There are currently two daily routes.

The first is from Singapore Changi Airport to Incheon International Airport from 2.20am to 10.10am.

The second is from Incheon International Airport to Singapore Changi Airport from 8.05pm to 1.20am the next day.

Passengers can also top-up for Business Lite, which comes with wider seats, priority boarding, 30kg checked baggage and advance seat selection service.

[[nid:714837]]

melissateo@asiaone.com