Jeju-style omakase, Peranakan food: New restaurants, cafes and bars in Singapore this March

Looking for new restaurants just opened in Singapore this March? This month's lineup goes beyond openings, with notable menu refreshes and short-term residencies adding to the mix. From destination dining rooms to neighbourhood cafes and limited-run concepts, here are the latest spots and updates shaping Singapore's dining scene right now.

Stags Head Steakhouse

Helmed by the team behind Bistecca and Artemis, Stags Head Steakhouse brings a polished London grill experience to Marina Bay. The space centres on wood-fired, dry-aged beef; from bone-in sirloins to large-format sharing cuts, cooked over charcoal and applewood for depth and restraint.

There's a clear nod to British tradition, seen in dishes like The Roast, a chateaubriand served with Yorkshire pudding and beef-dripping jus. A considered wine programme and Mayfair-inspired cocktails round things out, making this one for both business dinners and unhurried evenings.

Address: 7 Raffles Blvd, Pan Pacific Singapore, Level 3, Singapore 039595

The Peranakan Club

Among the more ambitious new restaurants just opened in Singapore, The Peranakan Club goes beyond dining into something closer to a cultural space. Set along Orchard Road, the 5,000-square-foot venue brings together a "living museum" with multiple concepts under one roof; from a casual dining room to a kebaya-inspired bar and private tok panjang feasts.

The menu leans into time-honoured family recipes, with dishes like ayam buah keluak, nasi ulam, and itek tim reflecting the depth and patience of Peranakan cooking. It's a thoughtful addition for those looking to revisit heritage cuisine in a more immersive setting.

Address: 1 Claymore Drive, #02-01 Orchard Towers (Car Park Block), Singapore 229594

Sabòr

Located in CHIJMES, Sabòr brings a lively slice of Spanish courtyard dining into the city centre. The 100-seater space leans into communal dining, with a menu built around classic tapas and shareable plates. Think croquetas, jamón, and grilled meats alongside paellas that range from seafood to wagyu beef.

There's a clear emphasis on bold, rustic flavours, guided by Valencian chef Javier Vicente Rejas. Come evening, the space shifts easily into drinks, with sangria, spritzes, and a tight list of Spanish wines anchoring the experience.

Address: CHIJMES, 30 Victoria Street, #01-33, Singapore 187996

Jeju Haenyeo

Set within The Arts House, Jeju Haenyeo moves beyond the usual restaurant format into something more immersive. The experience unfolds as a two-hour omakase-style journey through Jeju's coastal cuisine, where seasonal seafood courses are paired with live performance and visual storytelling.

Inspired by Korea's haenyeo - the island's traditional female divers - the concept draws on themes of nature, rhythm, and heritage, with each course reflecting the changing seasons of Jeju. It's an intimate, multi-sensory format that feels closer to theatre than dinner.

Address: The Arts House Annex Building, 1 Old Parliament Lane, #01-04, Singapore 179429

Mary Grace

A long-standing name in the Philippines, Mary Grace makes its first move beyond home with a cafe along Tras Street. What began as a small, home-based baking operation has grown into a well-loved brand, and that sense of familiarity carries through here.

The menu centres on its signature bakes: soft ensaymadas topped with aged cheese and pillowy cheese rolls, alongside Filipino comfort dishes like beef tapa and chicken inasal. There are also Singapore-exclusive touches, including kaya pandan cheese rolls and salted egg ensaymadas, bridging both cultures in a way that feels considered.

Address: 52 Tras Street, Singapore 078991

Bomul Gelato Bar

Tucked within CHIJMES, Bomul Gelato Bar extends the Korean wellness concept of BOMUL Samgyetang into dessert. The focus here is on lighter, ingredient-led gelato, with flavours that draw from both Korean hanbang traditions and Italian techniques such as ginseng, black sesame, and chrysanthemum with goji berry alongside more familiar profiles like pistachio and chocolate. There's a clear throughline of balance and restraint, with each scoop designed to feel indulgent without being heavy. It's an easy add-on after a meal, or a quick stop for something cooling in the afternoon.

Address: 30 Victoria Street, #01-11/12, CHIJMES, Singapore 187996

Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant

Not every highlight this month is a new opening. At Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant, a seasonal menu marks the arrival of spring with a focus on delicate Cantonese flavours and ingredient-led cooking. The limited-time "Spring in Bloom" selection leans into produce like morel mushrooms, bamboo shoots, and pea sprouts, appearing across both dim sum and larger plates.

Standouts include dumplings with red grouper and morel, as well as dishes like wok-fried bamboo shoot with conch and a comforting claypot chicken with seasonal aromatics. It's a quieter update, but one that reflects the restaurant's strength in refined, seasonal cooking.

Address: Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, 320 Orchard Road, Singapore 238865

Average Service

Over on Jalan Besar, Average Service marks its first year with a menu refresh that builds on its all-day dining format. The update leans into comfort with a slightly more considered edge; from slow-cooked beef cheeks with mash to pork jowl with truffle jus, alongside a broader mix of pastas, rice bowls, and vegetable-led plates.

There's a playful streak running through the menu too, seen in dishes like nori capellini with prawns and sourdough "fries" with trio dips. Drinks continue to bridge day and night, with matcha, hojicha, and cocktail offerings rounding out the experience.

Address: 315 Jalan Besar, Singapore 208973

Nonyanita Cafe (Chef X Residency)

At Chef X in Clarke Quay Central, Nonyanita Cafe arrives as a limited-time residency that reworks Peranakan flavours through a more casual, cafe-friendly lens. Helmed by Chef Jean Tan, the menu shifts familiar dishes into formats like grain bowls, sandwiches, and soups.

Think ayam rendang tucked into a sandwich, or assam fish reimagined as a protein bowl. There's a clear intent to make traditionally labour-intensive dishes more accessible, without losing their depth. Running for a short window, it's one to catch while it's here.

Address: Clarke Quay Central, 6 Eu Tong Sen Street, #03-103/104, Singapore 059817

This article was first published in City Nomads.