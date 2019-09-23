Jelly makeup is the hottest beauty trend and here's why you should get on it too

The cosmetic world has long been divided into two: #teamcream or #teampowder. However, there’s a new contender to challenge these beauty titans. Its name is jelly makeup.

As its name suggests, jelly makeup has a jellylike texture that is bouncy to touch and it usually imparts a cooling sensation when applied.

Before you scoff and write it off as a trend that will die off eventually, hold that thought. Jelly makeup is actually really useful and a good addition to your dressing table.

Not only is it easy to use and super effective in terms of its pigmentation and blendability, it is also really versatile, and can be used together with your usual creams and powders.

Given its growing popularity, it’s safe to say it’s set to be one of 2019’s biggest beauty trends.

Below, our current faves.

1. FARSALI JELLY BEAM ILLUMINATOR, $65 FROM SEPHORA

It’s possible that this was the product that kickstarted the whole jelly makeup fad.

The oil-free formulation applies like a gel but blends into a powder finish to impart an enviable glow. Go with a heavier hand if you’re not afraid of a high-shine look.

Available in three shades — a champagne, rose gold and bronze.

2. JILL STUART JELLY EYE COLOUR, $30 FROM SEPHORA

Besides the cute packaging that Jill Stuart has become known for, this jelly eyeshadow is made to be fade-resistant so it can last you from day to night.

There are 10 variants available — from powder blue to chocolate brown — so pop any of them on your eyelids to give a quick wash of shimmering colour.

3. INC.REDIBLE YOU GLOW GIRL JELLY HIGHLIGHTER, $15 FROM SEPHORA

If you’re bored of the usual highlighter offerings, go with this jellied version from Inc.redible instead.

They give a glittery, dewy effect that’s enhanced with a playful colour shift, due to the iridescent pearl pigments.

This shade, Peach Out for instance, is a warm peach with a pink shift, while Cosmic Blur has a clear base with a violet blue shift.

4. COVER FX GRIPPING PRIMER, $58 FROM SEPHORA

If your foundation disappears after hours of wear, you might want to add on a primer that aids with long wear. As the name suggests, this Cover FX Gripping Primer is a clear, tacky jelly texture that acts like glue for your base makeup to hold on to.

5. BUTTER LONDON GLAZEN EYE GLOSS, $38 FROM SEPHORA

Take your eyeshadow looks to the next level with an eye gloss from Butter London.

This range has a lightweight, crease-resistant formula that goes on sheer, but can be built to full metallic opacity for an eye-popping effect. Available in 10 shades ranging from pink champagne to deep bronze.

6. COLOURPOP JELLY MUCH SHADOW, US$8 (S$10.97)

Colourpop is known for its affordable pricing, efficacy and wide variety of colour options that range from everyday neutrals to playful bolds. So it comes to no surprise that its Jelly Much Shadow comes in 24 shades.

Every one in this range is made with a water-based formula that dries to a powder finish. We especially love this yellow gold Origami shade for its rich, striking hue.

7. E.L.F COSMETICS JUICY POP FLUSH BLUSH, FROM US$6 (S$8.23)

Ever wondered how celebrities and models (or perhaps, their makeup artists and stylists) create that healthy, dewy, “natural” flush? You can recreate that look too with a dab of this e.l.f. jelly blush over your cheeks.

Available in two colours, this product has a sheer, non-sticky finish and is made with hydrating ingredients such as watermelon, argan oil and castor oil. However, e.l.f. doesn’t ship direct to Singapore so you’ll have to use a parcel forwarding service.

8. TOO COOL FOR SCHOOL CHECK JELLY BLUSHER, $23.66 FROM YESSTYLE

With a jelly to cream texture, this Too Cool For School blush is perfect for those who can’t get enough of flushed, rosy cheeks.

Various fruit and marshmallow extracts help create a buildable and blendable formula in eight shades that you can quickly layer with your fingers. Plus, the bag-friendly, compact tin design makes it portable for touch-ups throughout the day.

9. J.ONE JELLY PACK MULTI-FUNCTIONAL GEL PRIMER, $43 FROM LOOKFANTASTIC

A holy grail in the K-beauty world, this J.One primer is made with hyaluronic acid and a powerful antioxidant called fullerene. Said to deliver firming and lifting effects, use this sticky primer to help prolong the wear of your base makeup while imparting a youthful radiance.

10. STILA LINGERIE SOUFFLÉ SKIN PERFECTING PRIMER, $52 FROM SEPHORA

Unlike the aforementioned Cover FX and J.One primers, this Stila primer is not sticky.

Rather, it is made with 70 per cent water as well as botanical ingredients and light-refracting pearls to impart a radiant finish that blurs pores while hydrating the skin. Available in pink and bronze shades.

This article was first published in Her World Online .