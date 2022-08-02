The jelly shoes trend returns and here are some of our fave designs

As the ‘summer fashion months’ of the calendar continues (we say this because it’s always summer in Singapore!), one of the big trends to emerge in footwear is the return of the jelly shoe!

Just as well then, since we’re going to be in our favourite summer dresses to try and beat the heat, and would need suitable summer shoes to match.

From the classic strappy sandal and slides, to quirkier finds including heels and bubble-soled slip-ons, here are some of the best jelly shoes!

Madison Clear Sculptural Heel Mules in Purple, $79.90, Charles & Keith

PHOTO: Charles & Keith

We apologise in advance if you look at these heels and get a craving for grape gummies. With a sculptural low heel, these purple babies offer you a great way to wear the trend to the office place!

Rockstud Flat Rubber Sandals, $780, Valentino

PHOTO: Valentino

The perfect companion to your weekend sundresses, these gold studded sandals instantly glam up your brunch ‘fits.

Mallorca Rubber Slides, $799, Balenciaga at Net-a-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

Put a pop of pink into your off-duty neutrals with these fuchsia slides. Someone say “vacay vibes”?

Essential Classy, $85.50, Melissa

PHOTO: Melissa

Bring the sunshine with you everywhere with a pair of lemon yellow sandals! You’ll be walking on sunshine in more ways than one.

Bubble Jelly Flat Sandals, $270, Tory Burch at Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

Yes, these sandals feel just as comfortable as they look. First impressions will have you reminded of pool floats – possibly due to the combination of turquoise and orange – and once you put them on, you’ll realise how plush they feel.

High-Heel Methacrylate Sandals, $99.90, Zara

PHOTO: Zara

Your next summer party heels are sorted with these zesty sandals. Team with vibrant patterns and a perfectly-done pedicure for a fab beach club party look.

Ikaria Jelly Sandals, $122, Ancient Greek Sandals at Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

The classic Ikaria silhouette from Ancient Greek gets a jelly shoe twist with this cherry red design. We don’t promise you’ll take flight, but we know they are featherlight, which makes them even more comfortable to wear.

PHOTO: H&M

These are the poolside shoes of our dreams! Just the right blend of comfort, versatility and design to go with all of our swimwear looks, these sandals can also be worn with light blue jeans for a quick brunch run.

This article was first published in Her World Online.