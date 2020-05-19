Jennie's Jentle Home pop-up in Seoul looks gorgeous

Ever wondered what a house inspired by Blackpink's Jennie's childhood memories would look like? Gentle Monster has the answer.

As part of their collaboration, the brand is currently having a Jentle Home pop-up in Sinsa-dong, Seoul.

Unlike the usual pop-up store, the Jentle Home pop-up includes a huge dollhouse with whimsical interiors that look like they belong in a Barbie dollhouse or a Polly Pocket.

PHOTO: CLEO Singapore

The pop-up is happening in Seoul right now and will be on till September 12, but since you can't go to Seoul due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we brought it to you in the form of images.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.