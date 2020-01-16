Jennifer Lawrence is selling her Manhattan penthouse and wow, it looks amazing

Jennifer Lawrence has put up her Manhattan pad for sale.
Jennifer Lawrence is one of the highest-paid actresses in the world, and it looks like she's taking one of the easiest ways to grow her wealth: by investing in property.

The actress bought a US$15.6 million (S$21 million) penthouse in Manhattan, New York, in 2016 - the year when she topped the list of highest-paid actresses.

But this wasn't where she lives - she has a house in Hidden Valley Estates, a guard-gated community in Los Angeles where a lot of celebrities live. She reportedly paid US$8.25 million for that house.

Since last July, she's put up the Manhattan pad for sale with an asking price of US$15.45 million. She has since slashed the price twice and the asking price is now US$12 million.

She'll be making a loss of around $4.9 million, which is way more than what we make in a year, but probably just a fraction of what she makes from a movie.

So is her penthouse as impressive as James Dyson's $74 million penthouse in Tanjong Pagar? You be the judge.

Scroll down for images.

THE LIVING ROOM

We think this might be The Great Room that was indicated in the floor plan. Does it look great? Absolutely.

PHOTO: Compass Realty

THE DINING ROOM

Entertain guests while allowing them to enjoy the view of New York. Sounds like a day in the life of a Hollywood celeb.

PHOTO: Compass Realty

THE BEDROOM

This is just one of the four bedrooms that the house has. Whoa.

PHOTO: Compass Realty

THE BATHROOM

If we had a bathroom that looks like this, we'll probably film a Get Ready With Me video every day though no one asked for it.

PHOTO: Compass Realty

THE KITCHEN

We're on the fence: with a kitchen that looks like that, do we want to cook so we can be in the kitchen for longer, or not cook lest we stain it? Decisions.

PHOTO: Compass Realty

THE... BREAKFAST ROOM?

We don't know what room this is, but we'd probably lounge here just for the view.

PHOTO: Compass Realty

THE MEDIA ROOM

If you're bored, you can hone your pool skills.

PHOTO: Compass Realty

THE ROOFTOP TERRACE

There's a sunbed for you to uhh, get your vitamin D. Just remember to put on lots of sunscreen please.

PHOTO: Compass Realty

Wah, got barbecue area some more.

PHOTO: Compass Realty

If you don't like the sun but still want to lounge outdoors, there's a shaded option.

PHOTO: Compass Realty

Always wanted to have a picnic in the garden but too paiseh? Do it here.

PHOTO: Compass Realty

If uhh, you (or your parents) are interested to buy the penthouse, she is represented by Pamela D'Arc of Compass, New York City.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.

