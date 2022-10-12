Jetstar's Hello Tokyo sale will get you to Japan from as little as $271

With Japan re-opening its borders, some of you might have already added it to your list of potential travel destinations.

With Jetstar's latest Hello Tokyo Sale, there's no excuse to stay grounded with tickets as low as $271.

If you are planning to travel between February and March next year, then you won't want to miss out on this deal.

There are a couple of points to take note of course. The Hello Tokyo Sale only runs till Friday (Oct 14) at 11.59pm, unless sold out prior.

The flight to Narita will be connected via Manila.

But if a layover isn't much of an issue, then why not grab the deal and save a few bucks while you're at it?

Deal ends: Oct 14

