Jetting off to Japan: Dalmatian flies business class on Singapore Airlines

It's a great way to fly — just ask Spotty, a Dalmatian who flew on Singapore Airlines' (SIA) business class to Japan.

A video shared on Instagram page Spottytheswissdalmatian on Feb 9 captured Spotty flying in style to the land of the rising sun.

Her trip began at an airport lounge and upon boarding the plane, Spotty was seen to be on her best behaviour during the five-and-a-half-hour flight.

From wagging her tail while sitting upright to catching a quick nap, the four-year-old canine did not appear to show any sign of flight anxiety.

The video has captured the attention of many, garnering over 5.2 million views at the time of writing.

In the comments section, netizens were impressed by Spotty's calmness on the plane.

"[The dog] is behaving better than many humans," one Instagram user commented.

A few others wondered about SIA's policies on travelling with a dog.

"How did you get the dog on Singapore Airlines? Is [it] allowed in business class?" a netizen asked.

Responding to comments, Spotty's owner said that she is a registered service dog, or assistance dog.

Flying with dogs

On its website, SIA stated that assistance dogs are accepted for travel on board its flights.

An assistance dog is one that is trained to perform tasks to assist persons with disabilities or medical conditions, such as a guide or hearing dog.

The national carrier added that emotional support dogs, comfort dogs, companionship dogs and assistance dogs-in-training are not considered assistance dogs.

Since April 2023, SIA no longer allows passengers to fly with emotional support dogs.

