Jewel Changi Airport's family camping experience returns this June

Changi Experience Studio's 'A Night at the Airport' Family Camp is back at Jewel Changi Airport for the June holidays. And it's jam-packed with fun activities that both the kids and grownups will enjoy, from a family quest to themed craft activities. And of course, a night's stay in a tent at the airport.

Fastest fingers on the booking page first - the event sold out fast in the previous years. Here's what you can look forward to.

Embark on a family quest

PHOTO: Changi Airport

There are plenty of fun facts about the airport we don't know about and during the camp, you'll be hopping on a fun and educational Amazing Airport Family Quest.

Go on a discovery trail across Jewel, T1 and T3, conquer challenges and solve clues along the way as a parent-child or family team.

Complete the quest to receive tickets to River Wonders (one per person).

Get hands on with airport-themed crafts

PHOTO: Changi Airport

Get the creative juices flowing with airport-themed craft activities.

The kiddos will get to put together a beaded artwork of the HSBC Rain Vortex or the iconic Changi Airport Control Tower, which can be turned into a magnet or key chain, and even design their own plane.

Have fun in Changi Experience Studio and Canopy Park

PHOTO: Changi Airport

Do the young ones love gamboling about the Foggy Bowls, whizzing down the Discovery Slides at The Canopy Park, or strolling at the idyllic Petal Garden?

They'll be thrilled because the stay comes with entry to both the Canopy Park as well as the Changi Experience Studio.

The Changi Experience Studio on level four of Jewel Changi is a unique digital attraction with 10 zones that is loved by both adults and children.

You'll get to take part in interactive games, enjoy immersive shows and go behind the scenes of the operation of Changi Airport.

Have a magical sleepover

PHOTO: Changi Airport

Wind down in the evening over family board games and enjoy a night's stay in tents within the air-conditioned comfort of the studio's interactive digital attraction. Or snuggle down with the scenic Rain Vortex and Forest Valley in the background.

Each tent will be outfitted with an air mattress, but you'll have to bring your own sleeping bags and pillows if required.

Details

Programme days: May 28 - June 25, 2022 (every Thu - Sun)

Registration time and venue: 9am at Changi Experience Studio (Jewel L4)

Duration: 9am to 8am the next day

Ticket pricing: $78 (adults) and $88 (children)

Note: Recommended for children aged six to 12 years old. Children below the age of four years old will not be accepted.

Visit Changi Airport's website for tickets and more information.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.