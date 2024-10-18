Jin Ji Teochew Braised Duck & Kway Chap reopens Oct 19: 'Looking forward to meeting my customers'

Fans of Jin Ji Teochew Braised Duck & Kway Chap can rejoice as the popular hawker stall has announced that its extended break will soon be over.

Second-generation hawker Melvin Chew broke the news on Facebook group Hawkers United - Dabao 2020 on Wednesday (Oct 16).

"Dear friends! We are happy to inform everyone that we will resume business on Oct 19," he said in the caption.

Jin Ji, located in Chinatown Complex Market & Food Centre, has not been in operation since Melvin's mother, Lim Bee Hong, had to undergo surgery.

Melvin told AsiaOne that she went through double knee replacement surgery on July 2.

The 45-year-old cited "occupational hazard" from long hours of standing at work as the reason behind his mum's need for surgery.

At the time of writing, we understand that the 67-year-old is still in recovery but can now walk without feeling pain.

Cooking from scratch

During the stall's lull period, Melvin admitted he considered doing a one-man job while his mum continue recuperating at home.

However, those ideas were soon put on the shelf.

"I tried operating the stall alone before and I couldn't even eat a proper meal until night time when I was closing the stall," he said.

Much of the preparation work at Jin Ji is done from scratch, whether it's frying yam for the yam rice or concocting their own sambal chilli.

[[nid:705054]]

But despite the "hectic" and demanding nature of the job, Melvin is thrilled to be reopening the business.

He added: "I'm most looking forward to meeting my customers - regulars and new ones.

"Majority of our old customer have become friends and some will come to the stall to chit-chat and have a coffee."

Jin Ji has been in the hawker scene for over four decades, with Melvin taking over the baton from his parents.

Famous for its kway chap and braised duck rice, the stall has a 4.1 out of five rating on Google from over 100 reviewers.

Celebrities such as the late American chef Anthony Bourdain and travel and food vlogger Mark Wiens are said to be fans of Jin Ji's food.

amierul@asiaone.com