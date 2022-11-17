Jio your female friends and get up to 50% off at this Chinatown Point hotpot restaurant

Looking for a reason to ask your crush for a hotpot first date? Or are you dying for a hotpot get-together with your girl squad?

Hotpot joint Taikoo Lane Hotpot might be the answer.

The Chinatown Point restaurant has decided to reward all ladies this November with their Ladies' Privilege Promo where you can enjoy up to 50 per cent off!

And the more female friends that tag along, the more you all save. The details are as follows:

Dine with one lady – 15 per cent off food ingredients

Dine with two ladies – 25 per cent off

Dine with three ladies – 35 per cent off

Dine with four ladies and more – 50 per cent off

On top of that, Taikoo Lane Hotpot is also offering a one-for-one promo on their herbal bak kut teh and coconut milk chicken soup bases in a bid to further entice local diners.

https://www.tiktok.com/@cassakating/video/7166026863385595138?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7145017837760431618

Taikoo Lane Hotpot is a hotpot restaurant that specialises in Sichuan and Cantonese-styled ingredients.

Some of their signature dishes include flaming braised pork ribs, spicy marinated beef and dragonfruit prawn paste.

Address:133 New Bridge Road #B1-16, Chinatown Point, Singapore 059413

Opening hours: Monday – Sunday, 11am – 10pm

Deal ends: Nov 30

