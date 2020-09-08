Job offer: Hawker wanted! Ah Beng shifu will train you!

Aaron Wong starts selling mee hoon kueh at 9am at his hawker stall (JIak Song Mee Hoon Kueh at Telok Blangah Crescent Block 11 Market and Food Centre). A queue has formed way before then. The food sells out by 12pm.

It's been this way the past 10 days since the host of our video series 'Aaron Wong's Stay-Home Survival Cookbook' and MasterChef Singapore finalist opened his stall on Aug 29, 2020.

The mee hoon kueh stall he opened is, in fact, proof of concept for an initiative he started to preserve and promote the hawker culture in Singapore - opening hawker stalls, then training young and dynamic people interested in the trade.

And surely, the overwhelming response and swift daily sales are proof enough that this concept obviously works!

So, if you have a passion for hawker food (eating it and cooking it) and have always been curious about entering the hawker trade, Aaron wants you! To help him at his stall and to train you to cook the mee hoon kueh that folks are willing to travel across the island and queue up one hour for.