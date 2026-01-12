Travelling to Johor Bahru? You can hop on free shuttle buses to 8 tourist hot spots soon

Love going on weekend trips to Johor Bahru? You can hop on a free shuttle bus to eight popular tourist destinations in the city this year.

According to Johor Bahru Public Transport Corporation (PAJ), the stops include: Johor Tourist Information Centre, Mercu Tanda 0km, Komtar JBCC, Galleria@Kotaraya, the Sultan Ibrahim building, the Sultan Abu Bakar heritage complex, Johor Zoo and former prison Kota Jail.

The shuttle bus service is designed to enhance convenience for those exploring the city, said Johor state official Fazli Salleh in a social media post on Jan 7.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DS49RRSgcxZ/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=62694d49-d78c-405b-bf4b-ef63f453516f[/embed]

For a start, three buses with a capacity of 20 passengers each, will be deployed from 8am to 8pm daily. More vehicles will be added in phases, Fazli said.

A launch date has yet to be announced.

The shuttle bus service was designed in collaboration with the Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB) and Tourism Johor.

Just last month, Johor Bahru mayor Haffiz Ahmad said that free self-driving bus rides to popular destinations around the city will be introduced.

He said that they're currently in the procurement process, adding that they hope to start operating the bus service by the first quarter of this year.

