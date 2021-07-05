Join the first Jurassic World virtual run in Asia Pacific from now till September 2021

Earlier this year, we’ve seen all the runs going virtual, from the likes of Gundam to Marvel. This time around, another franchise will be joining the race for its first-ever virtual run in the Asia Pacific and it’s none other than the classic Jurassic World.

Named Jurassic World RUN! Asia Pacific 2021, the event puts participants in a uniquely immersive experience as they complete their distances through a highly themed adventure. Fans can register their interest through its official website or the MOVE by LIV3LY app from July 5 to Sept 29.

The objective is for each runner to run their hardest to escape Isla Nublar. Along the way, they’ll encounter both their favourite and most feared dinosaurs from Jurassic World through enhanced and exciting augmented reality images from an accompanying app. Additionally, runners will be able to unlock successive milestones and assistance that aid in their escape attempt – all within the the palm of their hands.

Runners will have to clock in their times and distances in order to unlock the milestones by using the MOVE by LIV3LY app. Participants are also allowed to use wearables or preferred running trackers by syncing them to the MOVE app via Apple Health or Google Fit.

PHOTO: Jurassic World Run

There are three distances available in this upcoming Jurassic World adventure, with each entitling registrants to an exclusive finisher T-shirt in celebration of their escape. Furthermore, the finishers of the 10km and 21km run will also get their very own medal to commemorate their efforts.

Here are the three categories and registration prices for the event:

Distance 5KM 10KM 21KM Category (Price) Individual ($35) Individual ($49)Parent & Child ($77) Individual ($56)Team of 2 ($84)

Singapore, Malaysia, The Philippines, Australia and New Zealand will be the first five countries to experience the thrills of the Jurassic World RUN! Asia Pacific 2021 event. All runners are expected to clock in their distances by July 26 to Sept 30 to get their hands on the finisher entitlements by the end of the event.

While the run is purely virtual, participants are expected to adhere strictly to their country of residence laws and regulations to stay safe and well when participating in the Jurassic World RUN!

For more information and updates about the Jurassic World-themed event, head on to their official website.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.