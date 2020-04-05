Join singer Tay Kexin for a free HIIT yoga session with back exercises for your #StayHome workout

Is your back feeling sore from sitting at home for too long? Well, singer-songwriter Tay Kexin is here to help, with another round of AsiaOne's Facebook Live HIIT yoga sessions tomorrow (May 5) and Saturday (May 9).

Last week, we heard your comments about back tightness, so stay tuned to the end as this time around, Kexin will be teaching us some back-stretching exercises as well.

No more excuses to lie around in bed — get up and get ready to loosen up your back at the end of the session.

Unbeknownst to many, Kexin is not only a singer but also a certified yoga instructor.

The 30-minute sessions will be held on two separate days this week, and each will combine HIIT (high-intensity interval training) with yoga poses. You'll be sure to come out of these hybrid training sessions dripping in sweat.

Here are the details of the live sessions and the breakdown of the exercises she'll be doing.

Facebook Live session 3

When: May 5, Tuesday, 11am

5 minutes: Self-introduction + introduction of HIIT yoga

10 minutes: Flow yoga (warm-up, Sun Salutation)

15 minutes: 3 HIIT exercise x 3 rounds (45 seconds on + 15 seconds off)

Jumping Jacks + Toe Tap Squats

Commandos + Forearm Twist

Locust Lifts + Swimmers

10 minutes: Stretch down (for back tightness)

Sphinx

High Cobra

Seated Side Bends and Forward Fold

Paschimottanasana

Marichyasana

Bridge/Wheel

Reclining Pigeon (leg extended towards sky)

Spinal Twist

5 minutes: Stretch and cool down (if there's enough time)

5 minutes: Q&A session to answer questions or send in requests for the next session in the comments.

People who feel severe backache or sharp pain in the back should consult a doctor before participating in the session.

trining@asiaone.com