Jollibean unicorn treats, free half dozen J.CO Donuts & other deals this week

80 PER CENT OFF TEFAL AND WMF YEAR-END SALE

Whether it is for a kitchen overhaul or stocking up for your new house, the Tefal and WMF year-end sale is offering up to 80 per cent discount on their items.

The sale is happening on Nov 23 and 24, make sure you head down early to enjoy an additional $5 early bird discount for each day.

Keep your eyes peeled on rice cookers, ovens, vacuum cleaners, cutlery and more that are going at a fraction of their original prices.

When: Nov 23 to 24, 10am to 7pm

Where: 190 Ang Mo Kio Ave 8, Singapore 568046

FREE HALF DOZEN J.CO DONUTS & COFFEE

We are turning 11! To thank everyone for their support all these years, we have a special treat for you on 20th and 21st... Posted by J.CO Donuts & Coffee, Singapore on Sunday, 17 November 2019

If a sweet tooth is what you've got, you'll want to hold off the sugary treats till this coming Wednesday and Thursday.

J.CO Donuts & Coffee is turning 11 and they're giving away half a dozen assorted donuts for every dozen of donuts bought on Nov 20 and 21.

Each customer is entitled to one redemption and the flavours will be pre-packed. Get ready for a sugar high.



When: Nov 20 to 21

1-FOR-1 SUKI-YA SHABU SHABU DINNER

Say "Y E S" to Suki-Ya's 1-FOR-1 ALL YOU CAN EAT SHABU SHABU DINNER* happening 18 - 24 November 2019, 4pm - 9.30pm, only... Posted by SUKI-YA on Sunday, 17 November 2019

Warm your belly and soul over a bubbling hot pot and enjoy a one-for-one shabu shabu dinner at Suki-Ya from now till Nov 24.

The 60-minute all-you-can-eat deal is only available at Bugis+, and each customer is required to get a minimum of one drink, not vaild for beer, sake and water on the ala carte menu.

Dinner from Monday to Thursday will set you back $24.90 per pair, and $27.90 from Friday to Sunday.

When: Now till Nov 24, 4pm to 9.30pm

Where: 201 Victoria St, Bugis+, #04-14 to 15, Singapore 188067

JD SPORTS UP TO 40 PER CENT OFF

Pssst... SALE NOW ON! ⏰ Over 2000+ Markdown Items! Hit The Link To Shop RN! 📲 *Selected Styles. While Stock Last. SHOP NOW: http://bit.ly/2CEo1X8 #JDSportsSG Posted by JD Sports Singapore on Thursday, 14 November 2019

Need a new pair of kicks or a new workout attire to motivate you to shed some pounds before the festivities?

Sports fashion retailer JD Sports is having an online sale of up to 40 per cent off on selected items while stocks last, brands include NIKE, adidas, Puma and more.

Save up to $60 on an adidas Originals NMD or grab a pair of Puma leggings that is going for $35.40 (U.P. $59).

1-FOR-1 BOBER TEA

👍🏼 This coming 18-22nd Nov 2019, from 2-6pm. Redeem 1-for-1 Deal at Bober Tea's Bukit Panjang Outlet! Choose your... Posted by Bober Tea on Friday, 15 November 2019

Cool off from the heat with Bober Tea's one-for-one medium cup promotion at its Bukit Panjang outlet from now till Nov 22.

Choose from the various flavours, such as Green Milk Tea, Lemon Lime Green Tea with Plum, Hokkaido Chizu Oolong and Wintermelon Milk Tea.

When: Now till Nov 22, 2pm to 6pm

Where: 1 Jelebu Rd, #01-23, Singapore 677743

JOLLIBEAN UNICORN TREATS WITH FREE KIT KAT BAR

We are excited to announce that we are collaborating with Nestle and together, we introduce to you our latest innovation... Posted by Jollibean Singapore on Tuesday, 12 November 2019

Christmas is a magical time of the year and Jollibean is making it more special with its Unicorn treats.

Be the first 1000 customers to get a set of Unicorn Soyfreeze and Unicorn Mini Rolls for $6.90 and enjoy a free Kit Kat bar to complete your colourful snack.

The Unicorn Soyfreeze is made with its signature fresh soy milk and strawberries and the cup is drizzled with blue-coloured white chocolate, while the Unicorn Mini Rolls are spread with peanut, red bean and Docello hazelnut spread with chunky peanuts. Yum!

When: Now till Jan 7, 2020

