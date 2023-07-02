Journey to motherhood: How to write a pregnancy journal

Pregnancy is one of the moments in your life where you will experience drastic changes - physically, emotionally, and mentally. That is why many expecting parents prefer to keep a pregnancy journal.

A pregnancy journal is a record that you keep throughout your pregnancy to keep track of your thoughts, feelings, milestones, and memories.

Each week and month brings with it a slew of new thoughts, sentiments, emotions, and bodily changes, making it difficult to keep everything bottled up inside.

Journaling can be a terrific way to keep track of all of your experiences with your child (both good and bad), as well as your future goals and objectives.

What is a pregnancy journal?

It's a place for you to talk about everything you're going through, from the excitement leading up to your first ultrasound to the worries you're experiencing as your due date approaches.

A pregnancy journal may be both a treasure for you and your family to look back on in the future and a useful tool for handling the numerous emotions you may feel during your pregnancy.

Even if you're a traditional woman at heart, maintaining a pregnancy journal helps you to reflect on the quirky, humorous, and strange things you did while expecting.

A pregnancy journal is a personalised chronicle of your prenatal adventure, encompassing all of the emotions - tears, laughter, despair, shock, desires, and more.

Pregnancy journal ideas: Why keep one?

Pregnancy is a major life event for every woman, and even after having one kid, having a second feels fresh and distinct.

Every pregnancy is different, so maintaining a journal for each has various advantages.

1. It helps you and your child form a special bond.

You learn to think for it, to write down all of your wishes, to picture what it could be thinking, and you realise that you're building a relationship that you'll cherish long after he or she is born.

2. Pregnancy journal aids with stress relief.

Even with an "easy" pregnancy, losing your privacy, comfort, and sense of self can be terrifying and confusing.

This can be stressful for both you and the kid, which is something you don't want. Journaling about your journey could help you de-stress and find calm in your life.

3. It boosts your efficiency.

You're more likely to jot down positive tidbits, reminders to make an appointment, or any demands you have if you keep a notebook of your everyday activities.

4. It helps you manage your pregnancy well.

It is important because it helps you to retain a positive outlook on yourself and your child.

Other advantages include keeping you organised, attentive, and in tune with yourself and your kid, as well as preserving memorable moments.

What do you write in a pregnancy journal?

Here are a few journals prompts you can write about your pregnancy:

What is my favourite memory from being pregnant, and why?

We found out that ___ makes us happy.

I felt _____ when I first heard my baby's heartbeat.

During week _ of my pregnancy, I felt _____.

Because of this, I felt ______.

What aspect of becoming a parent excites me the most?

What is a treasured family memory I'd like to pass down to my child?

Today I'm grateful because ____.

What am I prepared to give up before becoming a mother?

What was it that I hoped for but never received from my parents?

Something happened today, _______, that made me feel ...

I want to remember this moment forever because …

I learned something about myself today that made me feel …

Today I had the following signs and symptoms:

What is your favourite childhood memory?

What are three life lessons I want to instil in my child?

How to write a pregnancy journal

1. Do not put pressure on yourself to start one.

Remember that this is supposed to be enjoyable, not a chore, so choose the best time for you to write down what happened that day.

2. Write about unforeseen circumstances.

Even the minutest of details can be monumental when you start to look back on your pregnancy. So just write it, regardless of how "trivial" it seems.

If you keep your diary with you at all times, jot down impromptu recollections like your first doctor's visit, how it felt, your first kick, a startling movement, or how you didn't mind eating an entire slice of apple pie with ice cream at 3 am. Simply enjoy yourself.

3. Instead of thinking, just write.

Rather than worrying about what you're writing, just write out your raw, unfiltered emotions. You will certainly giggle when you go back to read and recall.

Pregnancy is like a gripping HBO film, packed with suspense, intrigue, laughter, good tears, and probably some real surprises; it's enough to generate a best-selling novel.

You'll never run out of things to write about!

4. Don't neglect the small details.

There are days that are brighter, but there are other days that are darker.

So keep track of your weight gain, morning sickness, vomiting, and dislike of foods you used to enjoy but no longer do when pregnant, as well as any fears you had and how you handled them.

Handmade pregnancy journal ideas

Your journal, your rules. You can write whatever you want in your pregnancy journal. Consider the following scrapbook pregnancy journal ideas.

1. Include a lot of pictures.

Including photos in your pregnancy journal is a great way to remember and chronicle important events.

A picture-filled pregnancy journal adds a visual aspect that you can share with your partner or children when they are older. Here are some ideas for pictures to put in your pregnancy journal.

The first positive pregnancy test photo

You should picture and record your first positive pregnancy test in your pregnancy journal, whether it's a planned or unforeseen pregnancy.

Every woman's reaction to finding out she was pregnant is unique. In addition to presenting a snapshot of a positive pregnancy test, you should write exactly how you found out, how you felt, where you were, and your partner's reaction.

The very first ultrasound picture

No pregnancy notebook is complete without the first ultrasound image of the baby. Date the ultrasound photograph and keep it in your pregnancy journal.

A pregnancy photograph

Attach a photo from your maternity photoshoot at the opening of your pregnancy journal.

Weekly belly photo

To make your pregnancy journal more aesthetically appealing, include a weekly belly picture. It is a major commitment, but it gives your pregnancy journal fresh life.

Because I couldn't keep up with taking weekly belly photographs for my pregnancy journal, I ended up with a sloppy (but still wonderful!) pregnancy journal.

In addition, you can also explore more handmade pregnancy journal ideas!

2. Keep track of your wants and dislikes.

Pregnancy wreaks havoc on your body. It's common to have midnight ice cream cravings and devour a carton of pickles for the morning while pregnant.

Did I mention anything about food aversions? It's possible to develop an unexpected distaste for something you used to appreciate.

Because your cravings and aversions are likely to fluctuate throughout your pregnancy, you should keep track of them in your pregnancy journal.

3. Make a list of your feelings.

During pregnancy, women go through a roller coaster of emotions. You may experience significant mood shifts and feel more sensitive and nervous than before.

The easiest way to relieve tension during pregnancy is to write things down frequently. As your pregnancy advances, keep a journal of your feelings weekly or monthly to assist you to manage your anxiety and despair, and increase your productivity.

4. Write your baby a letter.

During your second trimester, write a heartfelt letter to your soon-to-be-born baby. It's a beautiful way to express your love, feelings, hopes, and dreams to your baby.

Write about how you're looking forward to the arrival of the baby and your new life together.

You can also inquire about your partner's, parents', and family members' feelings about the baby. Invite them to write a letter to the baby.

This can be an activity at your baby shower. Those notes can be put inside your journal in a handcrafted envelope. Your youngster will enjoy reading those love notes when they are older.

5. It doesn't have to be a physical pregnancy journal.

One of my mum friends made an email address for her unborn baby and she would write to her there through email. She started when she was pregnant and kept at it until her baby was a year old.

While some mums want their pregnancy journal to be something they can hold, it's definitely fine if you want to make an online version.

You can set up a blog or a social media account where your family and friends can contribute too.

However, make sure that remains a special thing that you and your child can share.

Enjoy writing in your pregnancy journal, mums!

