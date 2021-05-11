Jujutsu Kaisen Uniqlo collection launches in Singapore early June 2021

Manga, manga all around us. After launching a Demon Slayer manga collection, Uniqlo is coming for yet another widely popular manga series, Jujutsu Kaisen.

Transform into a sorcerer with this collection for adults and kids featuring original art and exclusive designs from the manga itself. The designs highlight the magical powers of the sorcerers as well as portrays the main characters overcoming their challenges, completing missions, and helping each other out.

Amongst the collection, fans can find a Yuji Itadori t-shirt with the symbol of sukuna on the back, a teacher Satoru Gojo shirt, and a design that shows the Shikigami curse that sorcerer Megumi Fushiguro summons, and more.

The T-shirts cost $14.90 for kids and $19.90 for adults. Both can be found on Uniqlo’s website. Interestingly, the pricing is pretty close for the US as well between US$9.90 (S$13.14) to US$19.90.

The Jujutsu Kaisen collection will be available from early June 2021, with a second launch featuring exclusive designs from the anime series to follow at a later date. The US will see their release on June 1, 2021.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.