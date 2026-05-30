Jumbo Seafood to close flagship East Coast Seafood Centre outlet on Sep 30

Jumbo Seafood will shutter its flagship East Coast Seafood Centre outlet upon the expiry of its lease on Sep 30, the restaurant chain's parent company said on Friday (May 29).

The outlet, which accounted for around 14 per cent of Jumbo Group's revenue in the latest financial year ended September 2025, was established in 1987 as the first location of the Jumbo Seafood restaurant chain.

The group said its landlord, the National Parks Board, is studying the redevelopment of East Coast Seafood Centre in tandem with longer-term plans for the park.

The closure of the outlet is not expected to have any material impact on Jumbo Group's consolidated net tangible assets per share or consolidated earnings per share for the financial year ending Sep 30, 2026, it said.

This is because Jumbo Seafood will vacate the East Coast Seafood Centre premises only upon the lease expiry date, it added.

However, the closure will likely affect the group's revenue for FY2027.

Jumbo Group said it intends to mitigate the impact "through revenue contributions from its newer outlets, including those at Sentosa and Tai Seng, as well as its other existing operations".

The company added that it will continue to optimise the performance of its existing outlet network and overall operations.

In its latest financial results released on May 8, Jumbo Group's net profit fell 22.3 per cent to $6.2 million for its first half ended Mar 31, 2026, from $7.9 million in the year-ago period.

However, its H1 revenue grew 7.9 per cent on the year to $105.1 million, from $97.3 million. This was primarily due to its Singapore operations through new-outlet contributions, which sent its sales up 9.9 per cent; contributions from its China outlets grew 11.5 per cent.

Besides the East Coast Seafood Centre, Jumbo Seafood has six other outlets in Singapore, according to the company's website. China aside, it also has outlets in South Korea, Thailand and Cambodia.

[[nid:736921]]

This article was first published in The Business Times. Permission required for reproduction.