From East Coast Park to Beijing: Jumbo Seafood opens 265-seater outlet in the city's new Universal Studios theme park

Food and beverage company Jumbo Group has opened a sprawling new Jumbo Seafood outlet at Universal Studios Beijing, which welcomed its first visitors on Monday (Sept 20).

Visitors to the park can enjoy a taste of Singapore cuisine at the restaurant, which is known for its chilli crab. This is the group’s eighth Jumbo Seafood restaurant in China and its 17th across Asia, it said in a press release.

The new restaurant occupies an area of approximately 1,026 square metres, with an indoor seating capacity of 229, including two private rooms that can seat up to 22 patrons, and an outdoor seating capacity of 36.

Jumbo Group's executive director and CEO Ang Kiam Meng, said, "We are truly excited to be associated with the iconic Universal Studios brand and to be offered the opportunity to operate a JUMBO Seafood restaurant in the heart of the widely anticipated Universal Beijing Resort."

“We certainly look forward to bringing Singapore cuisine to the world with the opening of this latest Jumbo Seafood restaurant," he added.

This is the group's second Jumbo Seafood outlet in the Chinese capital. It opened its first outlet in 2017 at Beijing SKP mall.

The first Jumbo Seafood restaurant opened in Singapore in 1987 and remains in operation at East Coast Seafood Centre.

