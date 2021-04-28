Jump for joy: Ultimate guide to trampoline parks in Singapore

Here’s a fun fact.
The world record for the highest vertical jump was set by Evan Ungar from Canada in 2016.
He jumped an insane 161cm off the ground from a standing position which you can see from the video here:
For us mere mortals, this is a physical feat that is extremely hard to achieve.
But what if I told you there was someplace you could jump really high.
I am talking about trampoline parks in Singapore.
If you want to experience the thrill of being able to jump so high and jump the calories away, we got you!
Check out our comparison of four of the best recreational trampoline parks in Singapore.
TL;DR: Trampoline park Singapore price comparison (2021): Find a cheap trampoline park in Singapore
|Trampoline Park
|Price Per Person (Adult)
|Special Feature
|Google Reviews
|AMPED
|From $15/hour
|Parkour wall
|4.4 stars
559 reviews
|BOUNCE
|From ~$15/hour
|X-Park adventure challenge course
|4.3 stars
1,200 reviews
|Katapult
|From $14/hour
|Rock wall with foam pit
|4.3 stars
464 reviews
|SuperPark
|From ~$17/hour
|Foam pit & other non-trampoline park activities
|4.3 stars
599 reviews
Information accurate as of April 17, 2021.
1. AMPED Trampoline Park Singapore
First up, we have the electrifying AMPED trampoline park in River Valley.
The indoor park has 35 interconnected trampolines lining the walls and even the floor of its indoor studio.
Get ready for a jumping good time there as you can get to play dodgeball, do a slam dunk, dive into a pit full of foam cubes and even parkour up a wall at AMPED.
Amped Trampoline Park prices
|Day
|Session Type
|Price Per Jumper
|Mon
|All Ages
|$15/hour
|Tue-Fri
|All Ages
(Except Tues and Wed 10am -12pm reserved for those 5 years and under)
|$15/hour
|Sat & Sun
|All Ages
|$18/hour
Prices are quite reasonable too but a few things to take note of:
- For children three years and under, one adult may enter at no charge to supervise the child
- Pricing and opening hours subject to changes for eve-of and public holidays (PHs)
- Compulsory reusable AMPED grip socks that go for $3 not included.
AMPED Trampoline Park review
The park is also pretty well received, with a Google reviews rating of 4.4 stars with 559 reviews.
Amped Trampoline Park details
Address:
The Herencia
46 Kim Yam Road
Level 2 Sports Hall
Singapore 239351
Phone Number/Email:
8228 5961
river@ampedsingapore.com
Opening hours:
Mon (9am – 7pm)
Tue – Fri (9am – 8pm)
Sat & Sun (9am – 9pm)
Website
2. BOUNCE Singapore (X-Park)
If you don’t want to get amped, why not fly through the air and bounce off the walls at BOUNCE Singapore.
BOUNCE styles itself as a freestyle playground and indoor trampoline park on Orchard Road where you can have fun, learn new skills and express yourself.
There’s something for everyone.
Pre-schoolers can jump around in their Junior Jumper areas learn the fundamentals of movement while freestyle athletes can take on their X-Park adventure challenge course.
Not to mention their other exciting activities like the:
BOUNCE Singapore prices
|Age Limit
|Type of Pass
|Price
|Remarks
|4 years old and above
|General Access
|1st Hour
$25.90
2nd Hour
$21
|Group discounts available for 10+
|4 years old and under
|Junior Jumper
|1st Hour
$17
2nd Hour
$12
|Mon – Fri: 10am – 4pm
Weekends & PH: 10am – 12pm
|4 years old and above
|Student Session
Valid student ID required
|1st Hour
$19.90
2nd Hour
$14
|Mon – Fri
Not available on weekends, public holidays and local school holidays
|-
|2 Hour Superpass
|2 Hours
$29.90
|Limited availability per hour
Prices are more expensive than AMPED. But, this is kind of expected as there are more activities at BOUNCE.
But if you manage to snag the two-hour Superpass with limited availability, you’ll save quite a bit on BOUNCE’s regular price.
Do note that the compulsory reusable BOUNCE Grip Socks that go for $3 per pair are not included
Bounce Singapore review
The park is most well-received, with a Google reviews rating of 4.3 stars with 1,200 reviews.
Bounce Singapore details
Address:
Cineleisure Orchard
8 Grange Rd
#09-01 Cineleisure
Singapore 239695
Phone Number:
6816 2879
Opening hours:
Mon to Thu (10am – 7pm)
Fri (10am – 9pm)
Sat/PH (9am – 9pm)
Sun (9am – 7pm)
Website
3. Katapult Trampoline Park @ ORTO
Aside from being known as the most ‘dangerous’ place in Singapore and for its cheap supper places, Yishun is also home to the Katapult Trampoline Park as well.
Katapult features over 8000 square feet of custom-made, interconnected trampolines with something for everyone.
Katapult offers everything from a kids’ zone, dodgeball courts, free fall area, bag jump area, slam dunk area, wall run area and even a rock wall station!
In other words, it can be as easy or challenging as you want. But, you’ll be sure to have a gravity-defying fun time there.
Katapult Trampoline Park prices
|Days
|Age
|Price
|Weekdays
(Mon-Fri + School Holidays SH)
|Adult
|1st Hour
$15
2 Hours
$28
|Weekends
(Sat-Sun + Public Holidays)
|1st Hour
$19
2 Hours
$35
|Brunch Jumps
Sat - Sun (10am - 12pm)
Excluding PH
|$28 flat rate
|Kids' Jumps
Mon - Fri (Till 6pm)
Excluding PH
|Children aged 7 & below
|$10/hr
|Student Jump
Mon - Fri (Till 6pm)
Excluding PH
|Valid Singapore student pass required
|1st Hour
$11
2 Hours
$21
Some things to take note of:
- Every jumper (regardless of age) is required to purchase an admission ticket to enter the trampoline arena
- For every child four years old & below, one adult is to accompany the child (option of jumping for free or just to supervise them)
- For adults who just want to accompany their children 5 years old & above, a $3 non-jumping companion fee is compulsory with restricted access to only the seating areas and green turf in the trampoline arena.
Do note that the compulsory reusable grip socks that go for $3 per pair are not included.
Katapult Trampoline Park review
The park is also pretty well received, with a Google reviews rating of 4.3 stars with 464 reviews.
Katapult Trampoline Park details
Address:
Orto
81, 01-11 Lor Chencharu
Singapore 769198
Phone Number:
6754 5188
Opening hours:
Mon (12pm – 7pm)
Tue-Fri (10am – 7pm)
Sat-Sun/PH (10am – 9pm)
Website
4. SuperPark Singapore
Last but not least we have SuperPark Singapore.
I know this is not a trampoline park per se.
But, there is a trampoline park section and you also get to enjoy a myriad of activities suitable for the young and old.
In their freestyle hall, you get to play at professional trampolines for those aspiring acrobats.
There’s even a huge foam pit where you can somersault into with ease!
But, you need to be at least 120cm for this activity!
SuperPark Singapore prices
|Category
|Price Per Pax (Public)
|Price Per Pax (Partners*)
|Tickets are for a 2-hour play session
|Babies
(<1 year old)
|Free
|Free
|Juniors
(<100cm)
|$11.90/hour
|$9.95/hour
|Everyone Else
|$16.95/hour
|$14.95/hour
|Students
(<21 years old on weekdays excluding school holidays & public holidays)
|$14.45/hour
|$12.45/hour
|Super 4
(Ticket price for group of four)
|$13.75/hour
|*OCBC, DBS, HSBC and SAFRA cards or membership
Do note that you will have to buy the compulsory SuperPark grip socks that go for $3.50 per pair.
SuperPark Singapore review
The park is also pretty well received, with a Google reviews rating of 4.3 stars with 599 reviews.
SuperPark Singapore details
Address:
Suntec City (North Wing)
#02-477
3 Temasek Blvd, Tower 1, 038983
Email:
hello@superpark.com.sg
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri (11.30am to 9pm)
Sat-Sun, PH & SH (10am to 10pm)
Website
