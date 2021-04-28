Jump for joy: Ultimate guide to trampoline parks in Singapore

Here’s a fun fact.

The world record for the highest vertical jump was set by Evan Ungar from Canada in 2016.

He jumped an insane 161cm off the ground from a standing position which you can see from the video here:

For us mere mortals, this is a physical feat that is extremely hard to achieve.

But what if I told you there was someplace you could jump really high.

I am talking about trampoline parks in Singapore.

If you want to experience the thrill of being able to jump so high and jump the calories away, we got you!

Check out our comparison of four of the best recreational trampoline parks in Singapore.

Trampoline Park Price Per Person (Adult) Special Feature Google Reviews AMPED From $15/hour Parkour wall 4.4 stars

559 reviews BOUNCE From ~$15/hour X-Park adventure challenge course 4.3 stars

1,200 reviews Katapult From $14/hour Rock wall with foam pit 4.3 stars

464 reviews SuperPark From ~$17/hour Foam pit & other non-trampoline park activities 4.3 stars

599 reviews

Information accurate as of April 17, 2021.

1. AMPED Trampoline Park Singapore

First up, we have the electrifying AMPED trampoline park in River Valley.

The indoor park has 35 interconnected trampolines lining the walls and even the floor of its indoor studio.

Get ready for a jumping good time there as you can get to play dodgeball, do a slam dunk, dive into a pit full of foam cubes and even parkour up a wall at AMPED.

Amped Trampoline Park prices

Day Session Type Price Per Jumper Mon All Ages $15/hour Tue-Fri All Ages

(Except Tues and Wed 10am -12pm reserved for those 5 years and under) $15/hour Sat & Sun All Ages $18/hour

Prices are quite reasonable too but a few things to take note of:

For children three years and under, one adult may enter at no charge to supervise the child

Pricing and opening hours subject to changes for eve-of and public holidays (PHs)

Compulsory reusable AMPED grip socks that go for $3 not included.

AMPED Trampoline Park review

The park is also pretty well received, with a Google reviews rating of 4.4 stars with 559 reviews.

Amped Trampoline Park details

Address:

The Herencia

46 Kim Yam Road

Level 2 Sports Hall

Singapore 239351



Phone Number/Email:

8228 5961

river@ampedsingapore.com



Opening hours:

Mon (9am – 7pm)

Tue – Fri (9am – 8pm)

Sat & Sun (9am – 9pm)

Website

2. BOUNCE Singapore (X-Park)

If you don’t want to get amped, why not fly through the air and bounce off the walls at BOUNCE Singapore.

BOUNCE styles itself as a freestyle playground and indoor trampoline park on Orchard Road where you can have fun, learn new skills and express yourself.

There’s something for everyone.

Pre-schoolers can jump around in their Junior Jumper areas learn the fundamentals of movement while freestyle athletes can take on their X-Park adventure challenge course.

Not to mention their other exciting activities like the:

Slam Dunk

Big Bag

Free Jump Arena

High Performance

Dodgeball

The Wall

X-Park

Leap of Faith

BOUNCE Singapore prices

Age Limit Type of Pass Price Remarks 4 years old and above General Access 1st Hour

$25.90

2nd Hour

$21 Group discounts available for 10+

4 years old and under Junior Jumper 1st Hour

$17

2nd Hour

$12 Mon – Fri: 10am – 4pm

Weekends & PH: 10am – 12pm 4 years old and above Student Session

Valid student ID required

1st Hour

$19.90

2nd Hour

$14 Mon – Fri

Not available on weekends, public holidays and local school holidays - 2 Hour Superpass 2 Hours

$29.90 Limited availability per hour

Prices are more expensive than AMPED. But, this is kind of expected as there are more activities at BOUNCE.

But if you manage to snag the two-hour Superpass with limited availability, you’ll save quite a bit on BOUNCE’s regular price.

Do note that the compulsory reusable BOUNCE Grip Socks that go for $3 per pair are not included

Bounce Singapore review

The park is most well-received, with a Google reviews rating of 4.3 stars with 1,200 reviews.

Bounce Singapore details

Address:

Cineleisure Orchard

8 Grange Rd

#09-01 Cineleisure

Singapore 239695



Phone Number:

6816 2879



Opening hours:

Mon to Thu (10am – 7pm)

Fri (10am – 9pm)

Sat/PH (9am – 9pm)

Sun (9am – 7pm)

Website

3. Katapult Trampoline Park @ ORTO

Aside from being known as the most ‘dangerous’ place in Singapore and for its cheap supper places, Yishun is also home to the Katapult Trampoline Park as well.

Katapult features over 8000 square feet of custom-made, interconnected trampolines with something for everyone.

Katapult offers everything from a kids’ zone, dodgeball courts, free fall area, bag jump area, slam dunk area, wall run area and even a rock wall station!

In other words, it can be as easy or challenging as you want. But, you’ll be sure to have a gravity-defying fun time there.

Katapult Trampoline Park prices

Days Age Price Weekdays

(Mon-Fri + School Holidays SH) Adult 1st Hour

$15

2 Hours

$28 Weekends

(Sat-Sun + Public Holidays) 1st Hour

$19

2 Hours

$35 Brunch Jumps

Sat - Sun (10am - 12pm)

Excluding PH $28 flat rate Kids' Jumps

Mon - Fri (Till 6pm)

Excluding PH Children aged 7 & below $10/hr Student Jump

Mon - Fri (Till 6pm)

Excluding PH Valid Singapore student pass required 1st Hour

$11

2 Hours

$21

Some things to take note of:

Every jumper (regardless of age) is required to purchase an admission ticket to enter the trampoline arena

For every child four years old & below, one adult is to accompany the child (option of jumping for free or just to supervise them)

For adults who just want to accompany their children 5 years old & above, a $3 non-jumping companion fee is compulsory with restricted access to only the seating areas and green turf in the trampoline arena.

Do note that the compulsory reusable grip socks that go for $3 per pair are not included.

Katapult Trampoline Park review

The park is also pretty well received, with a Google reviews rating of 4.3 stars with 464 reviews.

Katapult Trampoline Park details

Address:

Orto

81, 01-11 Lor Chencharu

Singapore 769198



Phone Number:

6754 5188



Opening hours:

Mon (12pm – 7pm)

Tue-Fri (10am – 7pm)

Sat-Sun/PH (10am – 9pm)

Website

4. SuperPark Singapore

Last but not least we have SuperPark Singapore.

I know this is not a trampoline park per se.

But, there is a trampoline park section and you also get to enjoy a myriad of activities suitable for the young and old.

In their freestyle hall, you get to play at professional trampolines for those aspiring acrobats.

There’s even a huge foam pit where you can somersault into with ease!

But, you need to be at least 120cm for this activity!

SuperPark Singapore prices

Category Price Per Pax (Public) Price Per Pax (Partners*) Tickets are for a 2-hour play session Babies

(<1 year old) Free Free Juniors

(<100cm) $11.90/hour $9.95/hour Everyone Else

$16.95/hour $14.95/hour Students

(<21 years old on weekdays excluding school holidays & public holidays) $14.45/hour $12.45/hour Super 4

(Ticket price for group of four) $13.75/hour *OCBC, DBS, HSBC and SAFRA cards or membership

Do note that you will have to buy the compulsory SuperPark grip socks that go for $3.50 per pair.

SuperPark Singapore review

The park is also pretty well received, with a Google reviews rating of 4.3 stars with 599 reviews.

SuperPark Singapore details

Address:

Suntec City (North Wing)

#02-477

3 Temasek Blvd, Tower 1, 038983



Email:

hello@superpark.com.sg



Opening hours:

Mon-Fri (11.30am to 9pm)

Sat-Sun, PH & SH (10am to 10pm)

Website

This article was first published in Seedly.