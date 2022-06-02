June holiday treat: 50% off Jurong Bird Park tickets till June 26

In need of family-friendly activities to while away the June holidays? We've got you.

Mandai Wildlife Group's Jurong Bird Park is offering a 50 per cent discount on their admission tickets (U.P. $38 for an adult ticket) until June 26.

There is a catch though — you have to be WildPass member to enjoy the discount. But fret not, signing up for a WildPass card is completely free-of-charge. Fill in the form with you contact details here, and you'll receive your digital card via email afterwards.

The promotion is also only valid for Singaporeans and permanent residents, as well as holders of employment passes, dependent passes and long-term visit passes.

When purchasing your ticket, remember to key in your WildPass email and the promo code JBP50 before checkout or the discount won't work.

Also, don't forget to flash your card if you're grabbing a bite at the F&B stores or shopping at retail outlets in the park for exclusive WildPass discounts. You can take a look at the list of WildPass benefits here.

Deal ends: June 26

