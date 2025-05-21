Jurassic World, inflatable playgrounds and more: Family-friendly events and activities this June holiday

The June holidays are coming up, and there's plenty of family-friendly events and activities popping up all over Singapore for some fun bonding time with your loved ones.

From bouncy inflatable parks to whimsical art experiences and more, here are family-friendly events suitable for kids happening this June holiday season.

Monstrous Fun! 2025 at The Arts House

Running from May 30 to June 1 at The Arts House in the Old Parliament House, Monstrous Fun! 2025 is a literary programme presented by Arts House Limited.

In this installment, families can look forward to workshops like the Drum-a-Story experience with 2018 Cultural Medallion recipient Louis Soliano, performances, activities and even a Monster Parade where parents and children can put on the costumes and accessories they’ve created together during the programme.

Some other highlights include the Monster Hunt where participants embark on a hunt around The Arts House, The Monstrous Fun! Book Fair and A Message To My Little Monster, an outdoor community visual art installation located at the lawn.

The event includes both ticketed and free events. More information can be found on Arts House Limited's website.

Children's Season 2025 across the Civic District

Led by Children’s Museum Singapore and supported by Museum Roundtable members, Children’s Season 2025 is returning from May 31 to June 29 across the Civic District with a SG60 special installment.

The theme for this year’s festival is Belonging – and visitors can expect programmes that are meant to ignite curiosity and creativity in children.

Some examples include Tools and Treats: A Tasty Journey, an interactive hands-on workshop about Singapore’s food heritage and For A Better Future, a multisensorial performance where participants can experience being in the shoes of early immigrants.

The event consists of both free and ticketed programmes. Find out more on the National Heritage Board's website.

Gallery Children's Biennale 2025 at National Gallery Singapore

Kids can tap into their imagination through art and play at the fifth edition of the Gallery Children’s Biennale at National Gallery Singapore.

Happening from May 31 to March 29, 2026, the festival will feature eight multi-sensory and immersive installations by both local and international artists.

To truly cater to all children and families, this will also be the first time that all installations featured will be baby-friendly.

Admission is free for Singaporeans and permanent residents. More information can be found on National Gallery Singapore's website.

Children's Festival featuring Disney’s Lilo & Stitch at Gardens by the Bay

If your children are Disney fans, there’s the Children’s Festival featuring Disney’s Lilo and Stitch happening at Gardens by the Bay from May 24 to June 15.

For the duration of this event, the Supertree Grove will transform into a Lilo and Stitch-themed festival with interactive installations like The Great ‘Ohana Wave featuring a giant slide and Stitch’s Mischief Makers with kinetic sand play.

Admission to the Children's Festival is free. Visit Gardens by the Bay's website for more information.

Jurassic World: The Experience at Gardens by the Bay

Travel back to pre-historic times this holiday at Gardens by the Bay’s Jurassic World: The Experience launching on May 29.

Taking place at Gardens by the Bay’s Cloud Forest, the experience will feature interactive larger-than-life animatronics modelled after dinosaurs, themed exhibits and more than 72,000 plants over 50 species dating back to ancient times.

Tickets to the experience cost $26 for Singapore resident adults and $22 for Singapore resident children and senior citizens. They can be booked on the event's website.

i Light Singapore 2025 at Marina Bay

From May 29 to June 21, head over to the Marina Bay and South Beach area as i Light Singapore 2025 returns with 17 immersive and interactive light art installations.

The installations include work from 20 local and international artists, and feature new satellite sites at the Singapore River and Raffles Place.

The fan-favourite GastroBeats Festival Village featuring a variety of F&B offerings and performances will also be returning.

This year, there will also be a new addition called Campfyre @ NOMADS located at The Promontory @ Marina Bay, where visitors can gather and mingle.

Entry is free with some ticketed programmes. More information can be found on i Light 2025's website.

K!DZ Pop Con Asia at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre

Running for two days only at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, K!DZ Pop Con Asia is a kids and family festival that incorporates learning and playing.

Here, visitors can engage in hands-on workshops, creative activities, cosplay competitions as well as interactive family games.

An event highlight is Bounce Wonderland, which will feature 14 Baby Shark inflatables for the little ones to play in.

Tickets are now on sale on Sistic. A standard ticket for adults costs $15 and a standard child ticket is $8. To find out more, visit the event's website.

Bluey's Outdoor Adventures at Safra Punggol

If your child is a fan of the cartoon Bluey, you’ll have to consider the Bluey’s Outdoor Adventures programme happening at Safra Punggol from May 31 to June 29.

The programme will include several different ticketed experiences like Bluey Kayaking Adventure at Punggol Waterway where participants will discover the flora and fauna along the waterway on a leg-powered kayak.

For the budding artists, there’s also The Bluey Painting Workshop where children can explore colours, techniques and self-expression through art under the guidance of an expert instructor from Artary.

Tickets and more information are available now on Safra's website.

Summer at the Island at Little Island Brewing Co. @ Changi and Gillman Barracks

Those looking for fun for both adults and children, check out Summer at the Island by Little Island Brewing Co. at Changi and Gillman Barracks running from May 31 to June 28.

Throughout the event, there’ll be various activities that participants can sign up for including movie screenings, a soccer camp, pizza-making workshops, beach clean-ups and more.

By signing up for three activities, you’ll also be able to earn a $5 F&B voucher – or take it up a notch to five activities and more for a $15 voucher.

Ticket registration and more information can be found on Little Island Brewing Co.'s website.

Disney's Lilo & Stitch 626 Party at VivoCity

If you can’t get enough of the adorable blue alien, head on over to VivoCity from May 21 to June 29 for Disney’s Lilo & Stitch 626 Party.

Here, visitors can explore a variety of activities ranging from a Miniso Stitch Fluffy Pop-up featuring themed collectibles as well as a limited-edition Stitch Vinyl Plush Blind Box, to Planet of Play where children can engage in some party fun like a Stitch-themed Mini Express Train and activity cards.

There will also be photo zones at the event including a 4.5m Stitch installation.

Entry is free with some paid activities. More information is available on VivoCity's website.

Family-themed staycation at Furama RiverFront

For the ones who want to enjoy a quick getaway in Singapore, Furama RiverFront will be launching two new family-themed rooms this June holiday season.

The Playful Learning Room is a sensory-friendly space with a child-first design to support learning and connection with loved ones in a restful environment.

It features an in-room projector curated with an educational playlist (Ms. Nat’s bilingual Learn With Me! series), complimentary Learning Activity Book, galaxy light projections and cocoon-styled swivel armchair for quiet sensory time.

As for the Starlight Cinematic Themed Room, guests can enjoy a movie night experience right from the comfort of the room with an in-room projector, ambient galaxy lighting and DIY popcorn redeemable at Apollo, the hotel’s on-site restaurant.

Pre-bookings are now available for stays from June 1.

Find out more on the Furama Hotels' website.

Jumptopia Lite: Bounce Beyond at Suntec City

Suntec City is launching Bouncy Escapade, a month-long celebration featuring Jumptopia Lite: Bounce Beyond – a large inflatable playground presented in collaboration with Kiztopia – from May 29 to June 29.

The inflatable playground will feature familiar Kiztopia characters: Happy, Raby and Bell across three themed inflatable zones.

Some highlights include Bell’s Dreamy Delights with dessert-themed hurdles, Happy’s Hideout with giant slides and Raby’s Arena with bouncy, winding tunnels.

The event will also include a pop-up retail store with exclusive Kiztopia merchandise like plushies and other collectibles.

The event is ticketed and more information will be released on Suntec City's website.

Airpark x Pororo Park June Holiday Inflatable Pop-up at Marina Square

For more bouncy fun, Airpark is partnering up with Pororo Park to launch an inflatable pop-up event at Marina Square from June 11 to 22.

The event will feature three large inflatables that families can enjoy, including Elephant Playground, Pelican Maze, a maze-styled inflatable designed for children to explore and the towering Dragon Slide.

Tickets are now available at $10 for one child and one adult. A family pass for four pax is available at $35. Visit Airpark's Instagram page for more details and bookings.

