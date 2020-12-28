Jurong Bird Park celebrates 50th anniversary with $2.50 admission in January

Mention Jurong Bird Park and most Singaporeans would wistfully recall their family outings and school excursions to this attraction. After all, the park has been a mainstay amongst Singapore's tourist attractions and Jan 3, 2021 marks the Jurong Bird Park's golden jubilee.

To commemorate this momentous occasion, the park is reverting to back to its original ticket prices for the month of January — residents only have to pay $2.50 for admission, which was the amount visitors paid back in 1971 when the park first opened. And you can use your SingapoRediscovers vouchers to pay for your ticket.

You will have to purchase your tickets online before heading down if you want to enjoy this "First Price" promotion.

Old advertisement of Jurong Bird Park indicating its $2.50 admission price when it first opened in 1971. PHOTO: Wildlife Reserves Singapore

However, the $2.50 ticket does not include admission to the gated aviaries where you can get up close with the birds, as well as the Kings of the Skies show and the High Flyers show. You'll have to pay $2.50 separately to enter or to watch each show.

The special ticket price is just one of the many events, activities and promotions that will take place across the year to mark the park's 50th anniversary.

Visitors can enjoy special editions of the park's popular bird shows, which include appearances from Big John, who has been living in the park since it first opened, and other long-term feathered residents. You can also purchase a limited-edition Precious Moments figurine of an animal presenter with a scarlet macaw.

Jurong Bird Park’s oldest cockatoo, Big John, is older than the park itself as he was already an adult when the park first opened in 1971. The pioneer bird will make special appearances at the JBP50 edition of the High Flyers Show. PHOTO: Wildlife Reserves Singapore

PHOTO: Wildlife Reserves Singapore

If you are a self-professed history buff, follow along the visual journey of the park's developments over the 50 years, its historic moments and future plans in Mandai at the lenticular Past-Present-Future photo points. The park will also be launching it's very first digital trail in March.

Witness how Jurong Bird Park has evolved and catch a glimpse of what the future holds at The Past-PresentFuture Photo Points that change depending on the angle they are viewed. PHOTO: Wildlife Reserves Singapore

The special promotion is also timely as Jurong Bird Park is slated to close. A new bird park will open up in Mandai Lake Road, near the Singapore Zoo, Night Safari and River Safari.

The idea of Jurong Bird Park was first mooted in 1968, by the then- Minister of Finance, Dr Goh Keng Swee who was inspired to create a bird park, after a trip to a zoological garden in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The park was built on a 20.2-hectare site with $3.5 million, and opened its doors to the public on Jan 3 1971, making it Singapore's oldest wildlife park.

Currently, Jurong Bird Park is Asia's largest bird park and home to over 5,000 birds from more than 400 species. It also houses a 30-metre waterfall, which was once the world's tallest man-made waterfall.

