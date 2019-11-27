Just got engaged? You might want to read this before posting anything on social media

So bae finally popped the question and you are dying to share the good news with the world.

However, before you get too excited and start spilling out details online about your engagement and upcoming nuptials, take a step back and be mindful about what you share lest you come off sounding cheesy or inconsiderate.

Here are the things that you should not post on social media when you get engaged.

YOUR RING'S VALUE

This includes any info about the number of carats in your diamond or its actual price tag.

It's poor engagement etiquette to overshare and everyone proposing has a different budget for their ring, so this is not the time to flaunt your bling.

Also, might we remind you about Kim Kardashian's horrific robbery in which the robbers took her engagement ring, among other jewellery?

TOO MANY ENGAGEMENT PHOTOS

Feel free to share the footage of the big moment on social media but if you choose to do so, be careful not to go overboard or people might lose interest in you and/or your wedding.

AN IMMEDIATE REACTION