Just got engaged? You might want to read this before posting anything on social media

So bae finally popped the question and you are dying to share the good news with the world.
However, before you get too excited and start spilling out details online about your engagement and upcoming nuptials, take a step back and be mindful about what you share lest you come off sounding cheesy or inconsiderate.
Here are the things that you should not post on social media when you get engaged.
YOUR RING'S VALUE
This includes any info about the number of carats in your diamond or its actual price tag.
It's poor engagement etiquette to overshare and everyone proposing has a different budget for their ring, so this is not the time to flaunt your bling.
Also, might we remind you about Kim Kardashian's horrific robbery in which the robbers took her engagement ring, among other jewellery?
TOO MANY ENGAGEMENT PHOTOS
Feel free to share the footage of the big moment on social media but if you choose to do so, be careful not to go overboard or people might lose interest in you and/or your wedding.
AN IMMEDIATE REACTION
While it's tempting to share the big news with your entire social network, resist the urge to post within the minutes that you get engaged. It might be better to let your family members (and close friends) know so your father doesn't find out he'll be walking you down the aisle from a Facebook post. INFO ABOUT YOUR BRIDAL PARTY You might be excited to let your friends and family members know that you've selected them to be a bridesmaid but think twice about sharing this on social media. You will certainly have friends who will think they are being skipped over and honestly, you don't need that additional stress. DATES AND DETAILS OF THE CEREMONY Announcing where and when your big event will take place seems harmless, but keep in mind that people will find a way to make you feel bad about your decision whether out of envy or because they were expecting an invite that you had no intention of sending. Keep these details off social media and you can rest happy! "FUTURE MRS [INSERT NAME]" We're not trying to be a Debbie Downer, but as a wise man said, don't count your chickens before they hatch. Anything can happen in the months leading up to your wedding, and it's not uncommon for couples to break up even after buying a BTO. This article was first published in The Singapore Women’s Weekly.
This article was first published in The Singapore Women’s Weekly.