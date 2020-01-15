Just got promoted at work? Here are some tips for managing your colleagues

PHOTO: Pexels
Adora Wong
CLEO Singapore

Just landed yourself a management role? Congratulations, all your hard work has paid off.

But managing people can be tricky—on one hand, you have to ensure that your colleagues deliver quality work, and on the other, you want them to like you.

And since you’re new to this, you’re probably at a loss to knowing how to act. In fact, the imposter syndrome may be in overdrive. But self-doubt is perfectly normal.

“Apart from daily operational challenges, I also face self-doubt as I continue to build my capacity as a leader. While I have come a long way, the responsibility of running a company can sometimes bear heavily on my mind, particularly when I have to make strategic decisions,” says Emily Subrata, the 35-year-old Director of Sudamala Resorts.

The Bali-based hotel management company specialises in crafting art-inspired boutique properties.

This uncertainty isn’t necessarily a bad thing, though.

“I haven’t overcome this challenge entirely, and I’m not sure I wish to either, because allowing myself to occasionally be vulnerable is what keeps me on my toes. It helps me appreciate everything I get to do.”

To better ease into your transition, Emily recommends finding yourself a mentor you trust to accelerate your development as a business leader.

She also has five other tips on managing people at work—scroll through the gallery to check them out.

1. HAVE A HEART

“We are humans first and foremost and acknowledging this is beneficial. We all have feelings, concerns and reasons. We have families and priorities.

Understanding what’s behind your emplyees’ actions and motivations, and remembering that they’re not simply working machines, are the most efficient way to combining everyone’s energies to achieving both personal and company goals.”

2. CELEBRATE ACHIEVEMENTS

“We all know how the hard slog can be, so I live by the philosophy of taking all the wins, no matter how small, and celebrating them, no matter how simple.

These acts could be what fuel the team to go that extra mile and stop the camel’s back from breaking. It’s so simple yet beneficial.”

3. MAKE YOUR ACTIONS COUNT

“This is particularly vital when working with, or managing, people who may be more senior than yourself in terms of age or experience.

For all that you say, nothing comes across louder than your own action.

I realised very quickly that every single thing I do is observed and interpreted by the entire team.

They could be incorrect in their interpretation, but to them, it is their truth. So as best as I can, I show my intentions through my own actions.”

4. RECOGNISE THAT ONE SIZE DOESN'T FIT ALL

“No two people are the same. Every individual has their own strengths, weaknesses and goals.

I believe a team member feels even more valued when they know we have worked hard to get to know them, which sometimes begins with calling them by their name and asking how they are, so that we can approach them in a way that suits them the best.”

5. KEEP YOUR DOOR OPEN

“It’s critical to remain accessible. I strongly believe that we must always know our own team, their achievements, challenges ideas and concerns.

They need to feel that their leaders are not out of their reach.

I appreciate the structure of the organisation but that shouldn’t be a barrier for open discussions.”

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore

More about
Lifestyle Careers

TRENDING

Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
Marco Ngai&#039;s wife caught cheating on him with foreign banker
Marco Ngai's wife caught cheating on him with foreign banker
FairPrice to pull CNY &#039;funeral&#039; tee from stores
FairPrice to pull CNY 'funeral' tee from stores
Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to Hong Kong every night to wish sons goodnight
Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to Hong Kong every night to wish sons goodnight
Man accused of raping 2 teenage girls raises a stink in court by soiling himself
Man accused of raping 2 teenage girls raises a stink in court by soiling himself
Singapore mum confesses: &#039;I was attracted to another man&#039;
Singapore mum confesses: 'I was attracted to another man'
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on AYE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on AYE
&#039;Dangerous proof&#039; dropped from 1MDB final audit report
'Dangerous proof' dropped from 1MDB final audit report
Aliff Aziz flashes himself and throws chair during dispute outside restaurant
Aliff Aziz flashes himself and throws chair during dispute outside restaurant
Young tourists go viral for erecting new way to pose in front of Marina Bay Sands
Young tourists go viral for erecting new way to pose in front of Marina Bay Sands

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges and which to get
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Indonesian women swear by Madura sticks to please men; doctor warns of infection and cancer risks
Indonesian women swear by Madura sticks to please men; doctor warns of infection and cancer risks

Home Works

House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Malaysian boy&#039;s hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Malaysian boy's hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz&#039;s bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz's bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong

SERVICES