Just got promoted at work? Here are some tips for managing your colleagues

Just landed yourself a management role? Congratulations, all your hard work has paid off.

But managing people can be tricky—on one hand, you have to ensure that your colleagues deliver quality work, and on the other, you want them to like you.

And since you’re new to this, you’re probably at a loss to knowing how to act. In fact, the imposter syndrome may be in overdrive. But self-doubt is perfectly normal.

“Apart from daily operational challenges, I also face self-doubt as I continue to build my capacity as a leader. While I have come a long way, the responsibility of running a company can sometimes bear heavily on my mind, particularly when I have to make strategic decisions,” says Emily Subrata, the 35-year-old Director of Sudamala Resorts.

The Bali-based hotel management company specialises in crafting art-inspired boutique properties.

This uncertainty isn’t necessarily a bad thing, though.

“I haven’t overcome this challenge entirely, and I’m not sure I wish to either, because allowing myself to occasionally be vulnerable is what keeps me on my toes. It helps me appreciate everything I get to do.”

To better ease into your transition, Emily recommends finding yourself a mentor you trust to accelerate your development as a business leader.

She also has five other tips on managing people at work—scroll through the gallery to check them out.

1. HAVE A HEART

“We are humans first and foremost and acknowledging this is beneficial. We all have feelings, concerns and reasons. We have families and priorities. Understanding what’s behind your emplyees’ actions and motivations, and remembering that they’re not simply working machines, are the most efficient way to combining everyone’s energies to achieving both personal and company goals.”

2. CELEBRATE ACHIEVEMENTS