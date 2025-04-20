Just opened in April 2025: New restaurants, cafes and bars in Singapore

April is a month of returns and reinventions and this edition of Just Opened captures the spirit of both. From the storied comeback of Coriander Leaf to the smoky revival of Tanjong Beach Club, Singapore's dining and lifestyle landscape is brimming with fresh energy.

We've seen coffeeshops reimagined as neighbourhood bars, bathhouses redefine what it means to retreat, and omakase counters elevating the quiet craft of Japanese dining.

Whether you're after roasted pork belly with punchy chilli, a cocktail under palm trees, or a main-character moment in a K-drama-inspired eatery, this month's lineup delivers on all fronts.

American Mass Hall

Just opened in Tanjong Pagar, American Mass Hall joins the city's growing list of East-meets-West kitchens with a bold, comfort-forward menu helmed by veteran chef Heman Tan. Known for his playful take on "Sin Cuisine," Tan blends American classics with Asian verve.

Think Cajun Blackened Barramundi, double-stacked burgers, and BBQ Iberico ribs that arrive with pineapple salsa and a promise of indulgence. There's flair too: short ribs smoked tableside and signature pizzas that arrive bubbling with molten cheese.

For those after a midtown spot with generous portions and cross-cultural flavour, this new entry is one to watch.

2 Mistri Road, #01-01, Singapore 079624

Mon-Sun: 11am-11pm

+65 9743 0116 | rsvp1@americanmasshall.com

Club Street Laundry & Hup San Social Club

At the corner of Club Street and Ann Siang Hill, history isn't just referenced, it's reimagined. On the ground floor, Club Street Laundry offers modern Australian cuisine through the lens of chef Justin Hammond (ex-Neon Pigeon, Underdog Inn), where dishes echo global travels, fermentation, and flame-led techniques.

The name nods to the space's past life as Hup San Laundry, but this is no heritage gimmick. It's an inviting all-day spot where stories simmer alongside spice. Descend into the basement and you'll find Hup San Social Club, a sultry 12-seater led by award-winning mixologist June Baek, where each cocktail is an emotion and every pour, a prompt to play.

Together, they form a layered tribute to Singapore's immigrant spirit; intimate, expressive, and unmistakably now.

98 Club Street, Singapore 069467

Club Street Laundry: Tue-Sat, 11am-11:30pm

Hup San Social Club: Tue-Sat, 6pm-12am

Coriander Leaf

As legacy brands fold and shutters drop, Coriander Leaf returns. Not with nostalgia, but renewed conviction. Its latest flagship at Craig Road signals a new chapter for the 25-year-old Pan-Asian institution.

Founder Samia Ahad is joined by Executive Chef Iskander Latiff, a Mediacorp personality and homegrown culinary talent; whose modern techniques and intuitive grasp of Asian flavours give the menu its fresh pulse.

The space is more intimate, the experience more considered: refined small plates, a recharged cocktail programme, and a through line of bold, regional storytelling. For those hungry for heritage, but open to reinvention, Coriander Leaf is quietly roaring back.

20 Craig Road, #01-01, Craig Place, Singapore 089692

Mon-Sat: 12-3pm, 5-10:30pm | Sun: Closed

Hidden Table

Halal fine dining gets an unexpected twist at Hidden Table, a Carousel Collection, now open at Royal Plaza on Scotts. Marketed as Singapore's first halal "dine in the dark" experience, this isn't dinner, it's dramaturgy for the senses.

Guests begin with a welcome drink at Palm Cafe before surrendering their phones (and sight) at the door, stepping into a pitch-black realm where texture, sound, and scent lead the way. The four-course experience unfolds like a play: misty forests, earthy woodlands, and a finale in a mysterious undergrowth, all imagined through taste.

Executive Chef Darren Ong's aim? A meal you feel as much as flavour. Open Wednesday to Sunday, it's dining with your eyes closed and your senses wide awake.

Level 5, Royal Plaza on Scotts, 25 Scotts Road, Singapore 228220

Wed-Sun only | From April 16, 2025

Opening promo: $78 (U.P. $98)

Jiak Bar Izakaya

On China Street, Jiak Bar by Jiak Ba Food Heaven is proof that good things happen when a Taiwanese food obsession becomes a full-blown mission.

Founded by a Singaporean woman with a soft spot for xiao chao (Taiwan's version of stir-fry comfort food, often shared over drinks in casual eateries), Jiak Bar serves up hearty plates by day, braised pork chop rice, mee sua with oysters and intestines; and morphs into a bustling izakaya after dusk.

Chef Bui Kia and team bring in flavours from Taipei to Taitung: think Three Cup Egg (a fried take on century egg), Crunchy Pig's Ears, and a Claypot Mala Tofu Stew spiked with Jin Xuan tea. Cocktails clock in under $10, including a whisky-spiked Drunken Boba. Unpretentious, punchy, and just what the CBD needs after hours.

22 China Street, #01-01, Far East Square, Singapore 049564

Mon-Thurs: 11am-3pm, 5pm-9pm | Fri-Sun: 11am-9pm

+65 9733 9157

Korea Culture

Lights, camera, banchan! Korea Culture is Singapore's first cinema-themed Korean semi-buffet, and it's pure main-character energy. Located in Changi Airport Terminal 3, this 70-seater homage to K-drama opens with a Squid Game-themed set, complete with uniformed servers and game challenges where you can win up to 50 per cent off your bill.

The food? A mix of East-meets-West hits: ginseng chicken, gochujang-butter fish & chips, army stew, and bibimbap bowls. Each main unlocks a rotating buffet of over 50 free-flow banchan and unlimited Häagen-Dazs ice cream. Call it dinner and a show with a side of cinematic mischief.

Changi Airport Terminal 3, #03-33

Daily: 10:30am-10:00pm

+65 9129 5228

Maggie's

Retro, irreverent, and proudly "almost Chinese," Maggie's is where American-Chinese nostalgia meets a new-school culinary twist. From the team behind Marcy's and Parliament, this Keong Saik bistro channels grandma chic through the lens of '70s kitsch, with glittering chandeliers and gold chinoiserie to boot.

Chef Ryan Nile Choo reimagines regional Chinese flavours with dishes like Sichuan furu Cacio e Pepe, lamb tartare with Hunan green chilli, and a cheeky pork fat-laced sticky date pudding.

Cocktails are equally subversive, expect osmanthus-spiked tipples and Sichuan Margaritas with bite. Equal parts comfort and chaos, Maggie's isn't quite Chinese, but it's definitely a vibe.

1 Keong Saik Rd, #01-04, Singapore 089109

Tue-Thu & Sun: 5:30pm-11pm | Fri-Sat: 5:30pm-12am

+65 9622 6679

Nowhere

Tucked away in a quiet pocket of Dempsey, Nowhere is a modern bathhouse that redefines what it means to retreat. From the founders of Palm Ave Float Club, this tranquil haven offers a thoughtfully designed environment featuring two warm mineral baths, a sauna, steam room, cold plunge, and an Integration Lounge for post-soak reflection.

But it's more than a soak: it's an invitation to embrace stillness, to make room for slowness, and to find beauty in the in-between. Rooted in ritual, designed with restraint, Nowhere feels like a resort escape without the need for a flight; just time, breath, and presence.

14A Dempsey Road, Singapore 249669

Open daily:10am-9pm

nowherebaths.com | @nowherebaths

Tanjong Beach Club

After a four-month hiatus, Tanjong Beach Club has emerged from the waves with a bold new groove. Version 2.0 reclaims its spot on Sentosa's best stretch of sand with redesigned spaces, a wood-fired menu, and a reinvigorated soundtrack courtesy of music collective Yeti Out.

The open-air kitchen, helmed by Chef Mong Zhen Yew, turns out flame-kissed scallops, dry-aged barramundi, and red mojo-marinated chicken. Sip a Mai Tide or Tanjong Coast cocktail from a daybed, or go all out with Champagne magnums and a seafood tower.

It's still laid-back luxury but with a sharper sun-kissed edge. This is the comeback party that never left.

120 Tanjong Beach Walk, Singapore 098942

Mon-Thu: 10:30am-9:30pm | Fri-Sun: 10am-10pm

tanjongbeachclub.com | @tanjongbeachclub

Tempura Ensei

At Tempura Ensei, tucked into Palais Renaissance, tempura isn't a side, it's the show. Helmed by Executive Chef Naruki Takeshima, trained at Tokyo's 120-year-old Tenkane, this omakase-only spot celebrates Edo-style tempura in its purest, most poetic form.

The batter is whisper-thin, the oil meticulously calibrated, and the ingredients flown in thrice weekly from Japan. Menus ($128-$288) change with the seasons. Think abalone tempura with liver sauce, uni encased in crisp nori, or Hamaguri clam soup laced with katsuobushi.

Seating just 20, the space feels almost sacred. With exclusive sakes and a private label Junmai Daiginjo to pair, every bite builds bonds between diner, dish, and the tradition behind it.

390 Orchard Road, B1-06/07 Palais Renaissance, Singapore 238871

Daily | Lunch: 12-2:30pm | Dinner: 6-10pm

ensei.sg | @tempuraensei

Unagi Yondaime Kikukawa

With over 90 years of unagi mastery and 35 outlets across Asia, Unagi Yondaime Kikukawa lands at Shaw Centre, bringing with it a legacy born in Nagoya's famed Nakasho Shoten. The draw? Binchotan-charred, melt-in-your-mouth eel, sourced live and grilled to smoky perfection.

Their signature Ippon Jyu, a whole eel over rice is a study in balance: crisp skin, tender flesh, and that deeply guarded tare sauce. Choose the classic kabayaki or the minimalist shirayaki (grilled without sauce), and end with ochazuke-style Hitsumabushi.

With just 58 seats and an open kitchen led by unagi veteran Kojima Koji, this Michelin-selected restaurant makes a compelling case for eel as an artform.

Shaw Centre, #01-12, 1 Scotts Road, Singapore 228208

Daily: 12-3pm, 6-10pm

yondaimekikukawa.com/en | @unagi.yondaime.kikukawa_sg

Violet Oon Singapore - Dempsey

For a brand synonymous with Singapore's culinary heritage, Violet Oon's newest outlet at Dempsey is more than a restaurant. It's a reverent stage for storytelling. Tucked into a restored colonial building, the standalone space spans 6,000 sq ft with private dining rooms, a lush edible garden, and pet-friendly veranda seating.

The menu is a masterclass in Peranakan refinement: from heirloom dishes like Nasi Ulam and Hati Babi Bungkus to rare specials such as Sambal Belimbing Udang.

Drinks are equally lyrical; kopi-spiked nightcaps, pandan-infused milk punches, and zero-proof sippers that honour Singapore's native herbs. It's heritage, thoughtfully evolved. A place to remember, or be remembered.

7 Dempsey Road, #01-05, Singapore 249671

Mon-Sun: 12pm-3pm, 6pm-11pm

violetoon.com | @violetoonsingapore

YiLO

Nestled in a corner coffeeshop on Telok Kurau Road, YiLO ("first floor") is quietly redefining what your local bar can be. What was once a humble zi char stall is now a breezy neighbourhood hangout with air-conditioned seating, pet-friendly outdoor tables, and a mood that swings easily from lunch to last call.

The food leans Asian-Western: golden double-fried fries, hearty chicken chops, and a standout roasted pork belly with homemade chilli that's worth crossing districts for. Drinkers, take note: there's Guinness and Little Creatures on tap (3 full pints for $36), Stella Artois and Estrella Galicia Lager sets for $30, and even Hendrick's Gin at $10 a pour.

For Easties looking to trade the bustle for banter, YiLO's your new home base. Wine lovers and whisky fans aren't forgotten, with solid picks from Glenfiddich to Santa Helena.

110 Telok Kurau Road, Singapore 423799

Sun-Thu: 10am-10pm | Fri-Sat: 10am-12am

@yilo.sg

As always, we're here to keep you in the loop with the tastiest happenings and most talked-about just opened destinations across the island. Whether you're discovering a hidden omakase in Orchard or soaking it all in at a Dempsey bathhouse, Singapore's cultural fabric is richer for it.

