Just opened in April 2026: New restaurants, cafes and bars in Singapore

April keeps the tables turning. From a Korean wellness soup bar that’s been drawing queues since its Mandarin Gallery days to a working brewery from the team behind Burnt Ends, the new restaurants just opened in Singapore this month span the full range: casual and expansive, familiar and genuinely unexpected.

Whether you’re after a smash burger on Amoy Street, a local brewery, or a six-course wagyu omakase that’s just been quietly sharpened, there’s plenty worth booking. Here’s what we’re watching this month.

Smash Street

From the team behind Scarpetta, just a few doors down on Amoy Street, comes this no-frills smash burger bar built around one thing done well. The patties are smashed on a hot griddle for crisp, caramelised edges, the bun is a soft toasted potato, and the house sauce has been dialled in over more iterations than most places would admit to.

The Classic starts at S$14. Sides worth noting: twice-fried thin fries, chicken poppers with chilli crunch aioli, and a cornflakes milkshake that sounds like a novelty but was apparently months in the making. Fourteen seats, walk-ins only, and a late-night drinks concept called Blind Tiger in the pipeline.

Address: 50 Amoy Street, Singapore 069876

Instagram: @smashstreet.sg

People People Brewing Co.

Behind it are Dave Pynt of Burnt Ends, Loh Lik Peng of Unlisted Collection, brand builder Pete Thew, and consumer strategist Jason Moy.

This 9,000 sq ft working brewery at Resorts World Sentosa brews everything on-site and pours straight from tank to tap. Head brewer Nick Calder-Scholes, named Australian Brewer of the Year in 2024, oversees a range spanning lagers, IPAs, fruited sours, and barrel-aged stouts.

The food leans on wood-fire cooking, think sourdough pizzas, rotisserie chicken, bar bites, all built to sit alongside a beer. The space runs programming through the week, from brewery tours to Saturday long lunches. Accessible without the Sentosa entry fee, with a direct Grab drop-off at the door.

Address: 26 Sentosa Gateway, #B1-209 to #B1-217, Singapore 098138

Website: peoplepeople.co

MODU High

MODU’s original Mandarin Gallery outpost was already drawing hour-long queues.

This second location on Amoy Street steps up in size and scope: a larger, modern Hanok-inspired space in the CBD dedicated to samgyetang, the Korean wellness chicken soup. What sets it apart is the process: halal-certified organic spring chicken slow-simmered for 12 hours, with two birds used per bowl for a richer, deeper broth.

The menu spans twelve variations on the format, from a classic herbal version to one with Korean abalone and octopus, and another with black truffle. Sides include mung bean pancakes, butter-grilled abalone, and a range of rice porridges.

Address: 96 Amoy Street, Singapore 069916

Website: moduhigh.sg

Hachi Restaurant

One of Singapore’s earliest omakase restaurants, Hachi has been doing this since 1999.

After a nine-month hiatus following its departure from National Gallery Singapore, it’s back at Keppel South Central in its sixth location, and with its full team intact. The approach remains the same: progressive omakase following a kaiseki-inspired rhythm, ingredient-led and seasonally guided, with no single chef personality anchoring the menu.

Right now, that means spring produce direct-sourced from Japan: wild mountain vegetables, firefly squid, white shrimp, cherry trout. Lunch menus start from S$168++, dinner from S$238++.

Address: 10 Hoe Chiang Road, #01-07 Keppel South Central, Singapore 089315

Website: hachirestaurant.com

Chimi’s Especial

Home-grown Latin brand Chimichanga marks its tenth year with a new waterfront address.

Chimi’s Especial, the group’s newest concept, sits inside Customs House with views across Marina Bay and a 180-seat indoor-outdoor space. The menu takes a broader sweep across Latin America than the group’s other spots: Peruvian-style rotisserie chicken, Argentine wagyu asado, grilled octopus with coastal Baja influences, and desserts like maracuyá tres leches.

At the bar, it’s currently the only venue in Asia carrying Cocuy, Venezuela’s heritage agave spirit. The energy is still relaxed and casual, just a bit more expansive than what you’d expect from your neighbourhood Chimi’s.

Address: 70 Collyer Quay, #01-01 Customs House, Singapore 049323

Website: chimis.sg

Players Table

Tucked inside a bar on Aliwal Street, Players Table is a cocktail room built around a straightforward premise: every drink starts with two core ingredients chosen for contrast and balance, with technique doing the rest.

Behind the bar are Bar Manager Jasper Tan, formerly of CIN CIN, and co-founder Marcus Ezekiel Liow, with stints at MOGA and Barbary Coast among others. The menu reads like pairings rather than recipes: Pandan x Coconut, Sencha x Yuzu, each clarified and built to let the two leads carry the drink. The space, formerly Witbier’s kitchen, is low-lit and unhurried. Walk-ins only, Tuesday to Saturday from 6pm.

Address: 14 Aliwal Street, Singapore 199907

Instagram: @players_table

Winestone

The wine bar at Mercure Singapore on Stevens has roughly doubled its menu, now running over 40 dishes daily.

The new additions lean into a European-meets-local sensibility: grazing platters, charcuterie boards, wagyu flank steak, sous vide beef cheek, and a handful of locally inspired dishes like chilli crab rigatoni and laksa-kissed tiger prawns.

On weekends, there are two set formats: a Saturday sharing platter and a Sunday three-tier brunch stack; both priced from $88 for two. Set lunch menus are available on weekdays from $28 per person.

Address: 28 Stevens Rd, Mercure Singapore on Stevens, Singapore 257878

Website: mercure-singapore-stevens.com/dining/winestone/

Fat Cow

Japanese wagyu specialist Fat Cow has refreshed its Wagyu Omakase with a new six-course menu at $238++ per person, launched on 27 April.

The focus is Akune Gold A5 Wagyu from Kagoshima, worked through a progression of techniques: tartare with Kaluga caviar and gold leaf, shabu-shabu soup, straw-seared tataki with ponzu and sudachi, wagyu teriyaki with foie gras and truffle, and charcoal-grilled wagyu served with donabe fat rice. Those who want to go further can upgrade to the Sandai Wagyu Platter for an extra $80++, comparing Kobe, Matsusaka, and Omi wagyu side by side.

The menu is available daily for lunch and dinner.

Address: 1 Orchard Boulevard, #01-01/02 Camden Medical Centre, Singapore 248649

Website: fatcow.com.sg

Artichoke Pizza Parlor

Half a year in, Bjorn Shen’s Middle Eastern pizzeria in New Bahru has refreshed its menu.

It’s not a reinvention, but a sharper edit. A few fan favourites are back: the fried cauliflower with almond dukka and feta, the harissa prawn pasta, and the OG date pudding with cashew caramel and dulce de leche.

The pizza programme has also been tightened, with a new Sunny Slice joining the signature UnderCrunch rectangles, and a new set of stone-baked rounds including the Crab-Onara (pancetta, crab, egg yolk sauce) and Fig & Morty (pistachio mortadella, dried figs, jalapeño).

For groups, the Super Bowl Supreme comes with pepperoni pizza, meatball spaghetti, mortadella, Caesar, and fried chicken piled into one oversized bowl — is S$150 and feeds four.

Address: 46 Kim Yam Road, #01-02 New Bahru, Singapore 239351

Website: artichoke.com.sg

The Lobby Lounge, Frasers House

The hotel formerly known as InterContinental Singapore completed its rebrand to Frasers House, a Luxury Collection Hotel, earlier this year.

Its Lobby Lounge has updated its menu accordingly, with Chef de Cuisine Charles Nguyen adding new à la carte dishes and a dedicated House Signatures section that reworks local favourites.

On the international side: wagyu beef bourguignon, Mount Schanck lamb rack, and a tom yum seafood linguine. The House Signatures take familiar ground such as Hokkien mee, laksa, beef rendang, and pull them through a finer lens. The Boston Lobster and Abalone Laksa and the returning Frasers House Beef and Black Truffle Hor Fun are worth noting.

Address: 80 Middle Road, Level One, Frasers House, Singapore 188966

Website: marriott.com

Not every new opening makes the cut, but the ones here are worth your attention and your reservation. If you missed what came before, catch up on all the new restaurants and just opened in Singapore highlights from Just Opened March 2026.

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This article was first published in City Nomads.