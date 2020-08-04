Just opened August 2020: New restaurants, bars, and cafes in Singapore this month

Amidst the seemingly never-ending pandemic , one thing we can collectively look forward to is dining out. To make your dining experience a tad bit more exciting, we have combed the island to bring you the newest restaurants and bars in Singapore.

Whether you are in the mood for sinful American comfort food or a good ol’ bowl of ramen, there’s bound to be something that will tickle your tastebuds.

New restaurants in Singapore

1. TUGA

It all started in Taipei https://starwinelist.com/wine-guide/favourite-wine-places-in-taipei-city Posted by TUGA Singapore on Saturday, August 1, 2020

Dempsey Hill adds another gastronomic gem under its already-formidable belt with Portuguese restaurant TUGA. This Taipei transplant is a homage to Portuguese wining and dining, with walls lined with vino and a menu of traditional dishes.

Expect dishes like Sopa de peixe de Avó Cristina (Grandma Cristina’s Fish Soup, $16), Bacalhau à Brás (salt cod with eggs and potatoes, $38), and Carne de Porco à Alentejana (Alentejo-style pork and clams, $33), alongside a meaty array of grilled steaks.

TUGA Singapore is located at #01-15 Dempsey Rd, Block 8, Singapore 247696, p. +65 8129 9122. Open 11am – 11pm daily.

2. Izakaya Hikari

Hi guys, we have a came up with a new and improved menu for you! And now, sashimi is available for delivery as well!... Posted by Izakaya Hikari on Sunday, June 28, 2020

There’s no such thing as too many izakayas in Singapore, especially when they know how to treat your wallet right. A cosy 20-seater joint, Izakaya Hikari serves up staples like sashimi, yakimono, and fried bites at net prices alongside a modest lineup of sakes and highballs.

Go classic with wagyu beef cube skewers and unagi donburis, or get a little more adventurous with their Natto Udon ($10.90) – a cold noodle dish slathered in sticky natto.

Izakaya Hikari is located at 190 Middle Road, Fortune Centre #03-01, Singapore 188979, p. +65 8921 3779. Open Mon-Fri 12pm – 2.30pm and 5pm – 10.30pm, Sat 5pm – 10.30pm. Closed Sun.

3. Capital Kitchen

Immerse yourself in the Capital Kitchen experience. Transformed into a unique and intimate space, the elegant lounge... Posted by Capital Zouk Singapore on Thursday, July 23, 2020

Partying at Zouk may have to wait but dining in at your favourite nightlife spot is now a possibility with their lounge, Capital, turned into a snazzy dine-in spot.

Tuck into a variety of Asian and Western dishes like the Signature Battered Fish & Chips ($27++) and cheesy Ebi Chili Flatbread ($20++), and keep the party alive with a selection of sake, wines, and bottled cocktails such as Milo Gao ($60++, 500ml) and tangy Asam Guava ($60++).

They’ve also partnered up with home bakery, Paparch for its decadent Burnt Cheesecake ($15++) and with Five Guys for their glorious Burgers ($28++) as an added delivery option.

Capital Kitchen is located at 3C River Valley Road, The Cannery #02-05 Singapore 179022, p.+65 9006 8793. Open Wed-Sat 5pm – 11pm. For reservations email @zoukclub.com.

4. Sō Ramen

If you’re back in the CBD, you don’t have to wander far for a steamy bowl of ramen as So Ramen has opened its fifth outlet in Singapore’s Downtown Core.

With the integration of self-ordering kiosks, diners can also look forward to a seamless and contactless dining experience.

Savour new ramen creations like the collagen-rich Tori Momo Niku Tonkotsu Ramen ($16.80), where a fall-off-the-bone tender, braised chicken thigh is served in a rich and creamy Tonkotsu and chicken-based broth.

End your meal on a sweet note with a complimentary Japanese Dorayaki Ice Cream – think matcha or red bean ice cream nestled in a fluffy pancake sandwich.

So Ramen is located at 8A Marina Boulevard, #B2-04B, Singapore 018984, p.+65 6509 4232. Open 11.30am – 9pm daily. Check out its other locations here .

5. Broadway American Diner

Serving you fun, suburban American favourites at Broadway American Diner. You can't go wrong with some classic milkshakes! 🍨 Posted by Broadway American Diner on Monday, August 3, 2020

Get whisked away to the heydays of retro America – complete vinyl booths, checkered flooring, and neon lights – at the newly-revamped Broadway American Diner.

Dig into all-American staples like Chilli Beef Hot Dog ($10), Double Black Angus Cheese Burger ($22) and Buffalo Hot Wings ($12) marinated to the bone with a fiery housemade hot sauce.

Then, get your sugar rush from a Traditional American Apple Pie ($10) or slurp up a frosty Milkshake (S$14), available in classic flavours like strawberry and chocolate fudge or local-inspired chendol and Milo.

Broadway American Diner is located at 13 Stamford Rd, #01-84B Arcade @ The Capitol Kempinski, Singapore 178905, p.+65 6715 6874. Open 11.30am – 9pm daily.

6. Chooby Pizza

Who’s ready for the long weekend? 😛 Posted by Chooby Pizza on Wednesday, July 29, 2020

We’re all for getting chubby at Chooby Pizza, a new pizzeria just off Serangoon Road. Here, you’ll find Napoli-style dough, made with Italian flour and fermented with natural yeast for at least 20 hours.

Familiar favourites like the Margherita ($14) and Pepperoni ($16) are stellar, but don’t miss out on eye-catching options like Spiced Coconut Chicken ($17) or the Korean-inspired Pulled Pork Pizza ($17) topped with bulgogi and kimchi.

Chooby Pizza is located at 127 Owen Road, Singapore 218931, p. +65 8923 9814. Open Wed-Fri 6pm – 9pm.

New Bars in Singapore

1. bar Milano

Joining the bustling food haven of Keong Saik is bar Milano, coming to you from the folks behind venues like Employees Only and Papi’s Tacos.

Looking like a classic European taverna with an American-Italian styled menu, expect to spritzes featuring Italian vermouths and aperitifs – we enjoyed the Lambrusco Spritz ($20) – alongside hearty bar grub.

Highlights include the Olives Ascolana ($10), deep fried pork stuff olives, Chicken Milanese ($22), and Pizza Frittas (from $18), a Napoli special consisting of fried (yes, fried) pizza dough layered with indulgent toppings like Truffle Smoked Ricotta & Wild Mushrooms.

Bar Milano is located at 55 Keong Saik Rd, 01-02, Singapore 089158. Open Mon-Sat 10am-12 midnight. Closed Sun.

New cafes in Singapore

1. Leckerbaer

With gourmet Danish patisserie Leckerbaer touching down in Singapore with its first international outpost, you can get all the småkager (aka Danish butter cookies) you want and more.

Aside from their signature Lemon & Sea Buckthorn Tart ($7) with a torched Italian meringue, our favourite småkager include the Milk (better than Oreos) and calamansi-laced Vanilla.

Pair the sweet treats with artisanal tea by LA-based blender Art of Tea and balanced lemonades like Verbena and Hibiscus & Blackcurrant.

Leckerbaer is located at 350 Orchard Road, #01-K2 & #01-K3, Shaw House, Singapore 238868. Open 10am – 8pm daily.

2. Maxx Coffee

A cult coffee chain across Indonesia, Maxx Coffee is set to bring Singaporeans another caffeine option with its first overseas branch.

Perk up your day with Grade 1 Arabica roasts from famed coffee-growing regions like Brazil’s Cerrado, Sumatra Lintong, and Aceh Gayo.

If you like it sweet, their Latte Freddo (S$5.50) is a rich, creamy espresso mix with caramel and nutty notes, while the coconut-rich Klepon Freddo (S$5.50) is ondeh-ondeh in liquid form. Get one of their signature cruffins ($3.90) – a crisp cross between croissants and muffins – to pair and you’re set for afternoon tea.

Maxx Coffee is located at 50 Jurong Gateway Rd, Jem #01-34/35, Singapore 608549, p. +65 6908 6787. Open 8am – 11pm daily.

This article was first published in City Nomads.