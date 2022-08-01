Just opened August 2022: New restaurants, cafes and bars in Singapore

With new restaurants, cafes and bar planting their roots in our little red dot, here’s your 411 on what’s new and what’s popping up in Singapore. This August look forward to fine dining Indian restaurants, spectacular cocktails and new spots for coffee aficionados.

Restaurants

Yantara

PHOTO: Yantara

Take a trip to India as Yantara, Singapore’s iconic fine dining Indian restaurant re-opens its doors with newly designed interiors and an expert-led culinary team. Look forward to rare indigenous recipes, from the picturesque region of Kashmir to the sub-continent’s southern coastlines, for an authentic experience like no other.

In addition a hefty, meaty The Yantara Kebab Platter ($52), highlights include the Mughlai dish Murg Mussalam ($58), marinated whole chicken stuffed with spicy mince and dried fruit, and Tandoori Lobster ($98). Vegetarian options are available.

Yantara is located at 163 Tanglin Rd, #01-129/130/131, Singapore 247933, p. +65 6836 3088. Open daily 12pm–3pm, 6.30–11pm.

Chez Kai

PHOTO: Chez Kai

With humble beginnings as a private dining experience presenting Franco-Chinese cuisine, Chez Kai has set up shop in a heritage shophouse in Geylang. Helmed by Chef Yeo Kai Siang together with his wife, Ang Zi Yi, expect a nine-course degustation menu inspired by the 24 solstice seasons.

Priced at $178+ per person, the current Summer Solstice menu sees dishes like the savoury Aged Ham, Duck, Chicken Consomme and a surf-and-turf main of Roasted French Milk Lamb Shoulder Roulade served in a Cantonese-style broth reduction of smoked fish bones. Wine pairing available from $88+.

Chez Kai is located at 115 Geylang Road, #01-02, Singapore 389218, p. +65 87677502 (WhatsApp). Open Tues-Sat, 6.30pm-11pm.

Shikar

PHOTO: Shikar

Get ready to feast like a royal at Shikar (‘to hunt’ in Hindi). A new fine-dining restaurant joining the fray in Tanjong Pagar at the Maxwell Reserve hotel, they specialise in progressive slow roasted & open fire Indian dishes prepared with global techniques.

Chef Jolly’s regal menu brings to fore dishes like Tandoor Roasted Chicken Makhani ($49), Maimoa Grass-fed New Zealand Lamb Rack ($51), and Saffron-Almond Roti (S$9), reflecting the culinary repertoire of the royal and noble in mid 18th and early 19th century India.

Shikar is located at The Maxwell Reserve Hotel, 2 Cook Street, Singapore 078857, p. +65 8866 0823 (WhatsApp). Open Tues-Sun 2pm–2.30pm, 6pm–10pm.

Cafes

Yeast Side at Lyf Farrer Park

PHOTO: Yeast Side

King Albert Park cafe and craft beer bar Yeast Side has opened a second outlet closer to the city at Lyf Farrer Park. Located next to the lobby of the co-living property, the day-to-night sourdough-based concept serves brunch plates in the day and pizzas at night.

Go from the hearty Meatball Stew with Sourdough Toast ($16) and Hot Latte ($5) to gems like Jambalaya ($25), a Cajun inspired pizza with chorizo and shrimp. Wash it down with a selection of craft beers and cocktails on tap!

Yeast Side Farrer Park is located at Lyf Farrer Park, 2 Perumal Rd, #01-06, Singapore 218773, p. +65 8314 6101. Open Wed-Sun 9am–11pm.

Waga Waga Den

From the people who brought us modern sukiyaki restaurant Black Cow, Waga Waga Den is a zen spot in South Beach complex where you’ll find thoughtfully-crafted light bites, premium third-wave coffee and cold brew hojicha. Kick those morning blues with Cloud ($8), emulating an ice cappuccino with a pillowy top and a smooth milky sip.

The Azuki Butter Brioche ($5) is also the perfect companion to your morning matcha, stuffed with sweetened azuki beans coupled with the a slice of butter for a saltier bite. Save the Waga Cheesecake ($15) for an indulgent afternoon snack with its creamy, custard-like texture.

Waga Waga Den is located at 38 Beach Road, #01-14 South Beach Tower, Singapore 189767. Open Tue-Fri 8.30am–3.30pm, and Sat 9.30am–4.30pm.

Ratio Café + GastroBar

Claiming to serve the best Sangria in town, Ratio Café + GastroBar at ION Orchard is a new hotspot for a boozy brunch or a tipsy high tea, especially with there round-the-clock Happy Hour at $22.

Their sangria secret? Soaking fruits in Rioja or Sauvignon Blanc for at least 10 hours prior to being served. Pair your tipple with brunch favourites like Gravlax Salmon Avocado Eggs Benedict ($22.50), and sweet-savoury Fried Chicken Waffle ($19.90).

Ratio Café + GastroBar is located at 2 Orchard Turn, #B1-12 Singapore 238801. Open Mon- Sun, 10am-10pm.

Bars

Saketoshi

PHOTO: Saketoshi

We’ll never get sick of Japanese fare in Singapore, and next in line to cater to our demand is new sake bar Saketoshi. Look to their extensive range of sake – from classics to unique expressions – for expressions such as Nagano’s Imanishiki Junmai Daiginjo and the smooth and dry Kitaya Daiginjo Ginnohitomi from Fukuoka.

In addition to Japanese izakaya classics like Amaebi Karaage (deep-fried sweet shrimp), enjoy larger plates such as the Aburi Engawa Donburi with flame-seared halibut fin, ikura, onsen egg, and pickles. What makes this place truly unique is that you can pay for your meals with cryptocurrencies.

Saketoshi is located at UE Square Shopping Mall, 81 Clemenceau Avenue, #01-14, Singapore 239917, +65 6880 8777. Open daily 10am–10pm.

Revival

PHOTO: Revival

Masquerading as a humble neighbourhood bar in Robertson Quay area, Revival is anything but. Inside, you’re welcomed by luxe interiors with mood lighting and velvet blue seating. 16 cocktail concoctions sit proud on the menu, each inspired by different art pieces, style and form.

Worth a try is the Jardin Et Poulailler Chez Octave Mirbeau ($25), a bright green libation made with Belvedere Lake Bartezek Vodka, linden leaf, chlorophyll, peach, citrus, and champagne. Other crowd favourites include the sour and spicy The Scream ($22) and the gin-based Portrait Of Pablo Picasso ($23).

Revival is located at UE Square Residences (Park Wing), 205 River Valley Rd, #01-76, Singapore 238274, p. +65 9488 3726. Open Tues-Sat 4.30pm-12am, and Sun 4.30pm-10.30pm.

Vin Geek

PHOTO: Vin Geek

A sommelier by trade, but a buddy in demeanour, Vin Geek is bringing you comfort food and a rotating selection of premium wines in Orchard. For celebrations, look to The Big D*ck Energy Collection for champagnes, high-end Bordeaux wines and Super Tuscans whilst The Plate Mates Collection features a selection to pair with your food.

On the dining menu, go for the classic Mushroom and Truffle Oil Risotto ($26) or share the Seacuterie Platter ($55), which comprises up to three sustainably-sourced seafoods, with friends.

This article was first published in City Nomads.