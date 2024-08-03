Just opened August 2024: New restaurants, cafes and bars in Singapore this month

This August, Singapore's dining scene welcomes an exciting array of new eateries, each bringing unique flavours and experiences to the table. From wood-fired delights and vibrant tamale offerings to Filipino favourites and authentic Italian cuisine, there's something to satisfy every palate.

Discover cosy spots for intimate gatherings, impressive modern European fare, and delightful DIY brunch board experiences. Coffee enthusiasts can find solace in charming cafes, while whimsical bars serve up playful drinks and hearty bites. Here are the just opened new restaurants, cafes and bars in Singapore this month.

Restaurants

Logi

Logi, located at Robertson Quay, offers an exceptional dining experience featuring wood-fired cuisine paired with artisanal wines and sake. This hidden gem serves high-quality meats infused with the subtle smokiness of applewood, enhancing each dish's flavour. The expertly curated drink menu includes a diverse selection of wines from both the Old and New Worlds and over 40 varieties of sake from Japan, catering to discerning drinkers.

Signature dishes include the seven-day-aged Chicken Wing with chorizo, the multi-layered Potato Pave, and the meaty Wagyu Rib Finger with beef bone marrow. Led by Chef Martin Wong, who brings his expertise in French cuisine and contemporary techniques, Logi ensures a memorable culinary adventure with a frequently changing menu, offering seasonal specials.

Logi is located at 11 Unity Street, #01-25, Singapore 237995. Open Mon-Sat 6pm-12am. Closed on Sun.

Mami's Tamales

Mami's Tamales has launched Asia's first tamale pop-up restaurant in Singapore, bringing traditional and Asian-inspired tamales to Keong Saik's vibrant dining scene. Led by Chef Maribel Colmenares and Chef Mauricio Espinoza, Mami's Tamales offers a festive, home-cooked experience with a lively atmosphere and authentic Mexican artwork.

The menu features a variety of tamales, including Chicken Tinga, Pork Salsa Verde, Ayam Sambal Hijau, and Curry Tempe, starting from $13. Additionally, the pop-up offers Mexican-inspired starters like Mami's Esquites and Chalupas Poblanas, indulgent desserts such as Mexican Dark Chocolate Quesadilla, and a unique cocktail menu featuring traditional Mexican flavours and inventive twists.

Mami's Tamales is located at 55 Keong Saik Rd., #01-02, Singapore 089158. Open Tue-Sun 12pm-2.30pm (lunch), Tue-Sat, 5pm-11pm (dinner). Closed on Mon.

Hayop

Manila's beloved Filipino restaurant, Manam, has launched its first overseas venture, hayop, in Singapore's Amoy Street. Founded by The Moment Group in 2012, Manam is known for its hearty, flavourful Filipino cuisine. hayop, a fine casual offshoot, aims to offer a unique dining experience with dishes like House Crispy Sisig, Wagyu & Watermelon Sinigang, and new creations such as Kinilaw and Piyanggang Manok.

Led by founders Eliza Antonino and Abba Napa, hayop promises to bring the warmth and festivity of Filipino culture to Singapore. The menu, inspired by classic Filipino fare and enhanced with the best global ingredients, reflects the vibrant culinary traditions of the Philippines. The restaurant's design also incorporates Filipino artisanal elements, creating an intimate, welcoming atmosphere.

Hayop is located at 104 Amoy Street, Singapore 069924. Open Tue-Sat 5pm-10pm.

Casa Vostra

Casa Vostra, a popular Italian food concept renowned for its delivery service, has opened its first brick-and-mortar dine-in restaurant at Raffles City. Chef-owner Antonio Miscellaneo, whose pizzas at La Bottega were ranked 15th in the Asia-Pacific, has brought over 30 varieties of house-made pizzas and pastas to the new venue.

The menu includes unique offerings such as the Newpolitan® Pizza and a first-of-its-kind fried pasta croquette dish called Frittatina. At the new space. Casa Vostra promises an authentic Italian dining experience with dishes made from scratch using premium ingredients.

Casa Vostra is located at Raffles City, #01-49/50/51, 252 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 179103. Open daily 11am-10pm.

Sospiri

Sospiri, an authentic Southern Italian restaurant and rooftop bar by ilLido Group, has opened its doors in Singapore's IOI Central Boulevard Towers. Named after a beloved childhood dessert of founder Beppe De Vito, Sospiri combines the lively ambiance of Roman holiday homes with breathtaking skyline views.

The restaurant, led by Michelin-starred Chef Matteo Ponti, offers a menu rich with traditional dishes like Blue Fin Tuna Tartare, homemade Pappardelle with Cardoncelli Mushrooms, and Grilled Swordfish Belly. Traditional desserts like Diplomatica, made with liquor-infused sponge, and Sospiri al Pistacchio, complemented by an Italian-centric beverage list, round out the dining experience.

The rooftop bar features Italian bar snacks and expertly crafted cocktails, making it an ideal spot for social drinks. The venue also caters to corporate events and weddings with versatile spaces and comprehensive event packages.

Sospiri is located at IOI Central Boulevard Towers, Level 7, 2 Central Boulevard, Singapore 018916. Sospiri Restaurant is open Mon-Fri 11.30-2.30pm (lunch), Mon-Sun 6pm-12am (dinner), Sat-Sun 11.30am-3pm (brunch). Sospiri Rooftop Bar is open Mon-Fri 2pm-12am, Sat-Sun 3pm-12am.

HIDEAWAY by NAE:UM

NAE:UM marks its third milestone by turning the second floor of its Telok Ayer shophouse into an inviting and cosy space, HIDEAWAY, for intimate get-togethers and private events. From its contemporary design to its open kitchen and dining area, you'll feel as comfortable as home as you feast on Hideaway's exclusive food and drinks menu.

Besides new and signature dishes in the course menus (from $168++ per pax), Chef Louis will even sit with you to customise your bespoke Hideaway experience.

HIDEAWAY is located at NAE:UM Restaurant - second storey, 161A Telok Ayer Street, Singapore 068615. For reservations, please call +65 8830 5016.

Ingleside

When a chef and a fermentation specialist come together, expect a delectable selection of modern European fare at Ingleside made with in-house fermented sauces, dry-aged meats, and wood-fired cooking.

The four- course dinner menu ($128++ per person) sees snacks like the Tuna Tartare Tartelette enriched with housemade maitake shoyu, and the Mozambique Carabinero Prawn flambadou with dry-aged beef fat, shrimp and rose garum for extra kick of umami. Their Hungarian Duck Breast is aged for seven days and served with their lacto blueberry take on bordelaise sauce. Desserts include sweet and savoury options like the hazelnut panna cotta topped with caviar.

Ingleside is located at 49 Tras Street, Singapore 078988. Open Tue, Sat 6pm-11pm, Wed- Fri 12pm-3pm & 6pm-11pm. Closed Sun, Mon.

Cafes

Hideout Coffee Bar

Tucked away in a back alley in Geylang, Hideout Coffee Bar offers a cosy escape for coffee lovers and street photographers. This new cafe, founded by Asmine, who previously ran Nothing Fancy, exudes a homey atmosphere with wooden accents and an open bar.

The menu features a range of drinks including espresso ale, barista-brewed coffee, and teas like Genmaicha and Matcha. For food, they serve American-style subs with options like Peanut Butter and Jelly, Tuna Melts, Cold Cuts, and Meatballs. Whether you choose to relax outdoors or in their beautifully designed indoor space, the spot lives up to its name as a quick hideout amongst the Singapore hustle and bustle.

Hideout Coffee Bar is located at 708 Geylang Road, Singapore 389623 (Enter from the back). Open Mon-Fri 8.30am-6pm, Sat-Sun 9am-4pm.

Small Batch

The Black Hole Group has introduced Small Batch, a charming new eatery at the Botanic Gardens. The cafe offers a unique DIY brunch board concept, where diners can choose from over 20 options such as eggs, avocado smash, sauteed mushrooms, burrata cheese, French toast, and bacon rosti, with prices starting at $15.90 for three items.

In addition to the brunch boards, the menu includes á la carte dishes like Mushroom Pesto Malfade and Beef Bolognese Rigatoni. Emphasising quality and artisanality, Small Batch aims to provide a relaxing haven amidst the iconic gardens, complete with a kids' menu and play area.

Small Batch is located at 1H Cluny Rd, #01-K1, Singapore 259604, Jacob Ballas Children's Garden. Open Tue-Fri 9am-6pm, Sat-Sun 8am-6pm. Closed on Mon.

Bar

Silly Goose

If you're in the mood for some fowl play, head to Silly Goose, a quirky, hidden bar on Stanley Street. Discreetly tucked behind a red door with a goose decal, this clandestine spot is run by seasoned F&B veterans from the lieks of Sago House and SSAL.

Staying true to the concept, the bar is filled with duck-themed decor, like duck lamps and neon signs. The drinks menu, inspired by iconic hip-hop songs, features sweet concoctions like Gin and Juice, a caramel dessert drink, and Let Me Rye'd, a chocolate and coffee blend. Don't miss the Silly Sandwich, a delicious combo of slow-cooked pulled beef, provolone, caramelised onions, and fried shallots, served with a rich dipping broth.

Silly Goose is located at 9A Stanley Street, #02-01, Singapore 068728. Open Tue-Sat 6pm-12am. Closed on Mon.

