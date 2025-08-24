Just opened August 2025: New restaurants, cafes and bars in Singapore

There's no shortage of new restaurants popping up every month, but some hit different. This August, what's just opened in Singapore spans the full spectrum: wagyu hamburg steaks grilled on the spot, a pizza parlour that doesn't play by the rules, and bars doing more than just pouring drinks.

Think flavour, perspective, and places that make you want to come back. If you're looking for what's really worth checking out, this list of just opened spots might be your new roadmap.

54° Steakhouse

Named for the sweet spot of a perfect medium-rare, 54° Steakhouse brings the heat, literally. Open-fire, wood-fuelled grilling anchors this new Amoy Street opening by Food Concepts Group, known for its Italian roots.

But this time, it's all about steak. Think Black Market Beef porterhouse and T-bone, exclusive to the house, plus prime cuts of Angus and Wagyu from Japan, the US, and Australia. Steaks hit a custom charcoal grill fired with Australian ironbark and binchotan, kissed with a proprietary seven-spice blend. It's precise without being fussy.

Non-beef options like grilled octopus and Hokkaido scallops round out the menu, and the wine list plays well into the night. This isn't your old boys' club steakhouse, it's what that club should have grown up into.

54 Amoy Street, Singapore 069880

Lunch: Mon-Fri, 11.30am-2.30pm; Dinner: Mon-Sat, 6pm-11pm (Closed Sun)

@54steakhouse | 54steakhouse.sg

Artichoke Pizza Parlour

Singapore's least Middle Eastern Middle Eastern restaurant has shape-shifted again. Artichoke Pizza Parlor is Bjorn Shen's new-school ode to the golden-age pizza parlours of the '80s and '90s, now reborn in New Bahru. But this isn't your standard pepperoni slice. It's slabs, stacks, and rounds.

Each built on years of dough nerdery and topped with anything from pancetta and apple butter to spicy octopus masak hitam. Expect crunch, chaos, and no regard for tradition. The space channels flea market kitsch meets school hall nostalgia. Think wall tapestries, Borat prints, Tiffany lamps, and all. It's weird. It's warm. It works. This is pizza through the lens of a chef who's never played by the rules.

46 Kim Yam Road, #01-02 New Bahru, Singapore 239351

Tue: 5pm-10pm, Wed-Sun: 11am-10pm (Closed Mon)

@artichoke_sg | artichoke.com.sg

Ignite

Over in Balestier, Ignite is flipping the script on what a neighbourhood bar can be. It's part Chinese bistro, part rowdy living room, and all about the vibe. The food pulls no punches. Think hand-deboned typhoon shelter wings glazed in Manuka honey, soft shell crab in shrimp paste batter, and Miso Steak that's smoky, sweet, and unapologetically rich.

The drinks go just as hard: duck fat-washed Jack and Coke, baijiu-tropical hybrids, and low-ABV twists that still pack a story. But what makes Ignite tick is the energy: karaoke nights, DJ sets, D&D gatherings, and a rotating cast of regulars who keep it weird. It's not trying to be cool. That's why it is.

1 Jalan Dusun, #01-07, Singapore 329363

Tue-Sun: 5pm-12am (Closed Mon)

@ignitebar.sg | ignitebar.sg

Casper

Just opened in Singapore's Duxton Hill, Casper isn't your typical bar. It's a shape-shifter, a cocktail lounge, art space, and music den rolled into one. The walls double as a rotating gallery, and the soundtrack leans heavy into house, tech, Afro, and everything in between; curated by a resident DJ who clearly isn't playing it safe.

Cocktails are built around flavour, not flash. Think: Tomato with blanco tequila and poblano heat, or Mushroom, a dark, earthy mix of rye, bourbon, and beef. Dessert drinks like Cake and Dates take familiar notes into stranger territory.

There's Guinness on tap, highballs on rotation, and picklebacks that don't follow the rules. A little offbeat, a little underground. Casper is built for those who like their nights with texture.

59 Duxton Road #01-01, Singapore 089523

Wed-Sat: 4pm-12am, Sun: 7pm-12am (Closed Mon & Tue)

@casper.bar__

Smolder

You won't find fancy sauces or molecular smoke at Smolder, just seafood caught at dawn and grilled by dusk. Opened by Kai of Ah Hua Kelong and Scaled, this new restaurant on Outram Road brings the spirit of coastal backyard BBQs into the city, minus the frills.

The fish comes straight from one of Singapore's last remaining kelongs and hits the fire with little more than salt, pepper, and reverence. Think: whole seabass or grouper cooked over open flame, mussels in herb broth, and squid stuffed with prawn, bacon, and rice, swimming in squid ink. The room smells like char and sea. It's honest, elemental, and possibly the freshest thing just opened in Singapore this month.

271 Outram Road, Singapore 169062

Mon-Thu: 5pm-10.30pm; Fri-Sun: 12pm-3pm & 5pm-1am

@smolder.sg | smolder.sg

Niku Niku Oh!! Kome

From Japan to Sentosa, Niku Niku Oh!! Kome finally lands in Singapore and it's all about the sizzle. This live teppan hamburg steak joint serves 90-95g patties of wet-aged ribeye and brisket, ground fresh daily and grilled right in front of you.

Each set (from $16.80) comes with unlimited miso soup, grilled veggies, and house-milled rice; fragrant, nutty, and milled fresh from husked grain every morning. Go classic, or top your steak with molten cheddar and grated Grana Padano, or a tartar-avocado-teriyaki trio.

Better yet, get the Assorted Set and try all three in one go. With five sauces, six seasonings, and that hot plate drama, it's customisable, unfussy, and hits that sweet spot between comfort food and craft.

#01-228 WEAVE, 26 Sentosa Gateway, Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore 098138

Daily: 11am-10pm (Last order 9.30pm)

@nikuniku_oh_kome_sg

LeMa Dumpling

If you've just landed or are about to take off, LeMa Dumpling at Jewel Changi is the kind of pitstop worth factoring into your itinerary. Opened by Paradise Group, this new comfort food concept rolls out jumbo Taiwanese-style dumplings.

28g of juicy US pork or prawn packed into silky skins, then either poached or pan-fried to a crisp bottom. Fillings include combos like corn, cabbage, or chive, and prices start at just $3.95 for five pieces.

There are QQ noodles, ham egg fried rice, crispy chicken, and a DIY sauce station with free-flow water chestnut and soy milk. Built for families, solo flyers, or dumpling diehards, LeMa trades trends for heart and delivers.

#B2-232, Jewel Changi Airport, Singapore 819666

Daily: 10am-10pm

@paradisegrpsg | paradisegp.com

Senmo Coffee

On Sentosa's quieter side, Senmo Coffee is doing something quietly radical. Blending local nostalgia with modern cafe culture, minus the flash. The new cafe pays homage to old-school Singapore kopitiams, reimagined with minimalist Japanese design.

Drinks include their signature Orh-Bee-Good Latte (with black sesame and house-made orh nee) and a Milo coffee hybrid that lands like a childhood throwback with adult edge. They do an earthy Black Garlic Espresso too, if you're the type who drinks outside the lines.

The food walks the same tightrope, thick toast with house kaya and butter, miso egg mayo sandos, and desserts like Matcha Tang Yuan with coconut cream. If you're escaping the resort gloss of Sentosa, Senmo is where the real warmth is.

60 Siloso Beach Walk, #01-04, Sentosa, Singapore 098997

Daily: 10am-7pm

@senmocoffee

Whether you're passing through town or digging deeper into the neighbourhoods, these new restaurants, cafes, and bars just opened in Singapore are worth a look.

They're not chasing trends. They're carving out space, serving up something honest, and keeping things interesting. Missed a few? Catch up with July 2025's lineup, we promise it holds up.

This article was first published in City Nomads.